Donald Trump's younger brother dies in hospital

Robert Trump, the younger brother of the US president, has died, the White House has confirmed.

He was 71.

"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," Donald Trump said in a statement.The president had visited his brother in hospital in New York on Friday afternoon, telling reporters: "He's having a hard time."US media reports had said Robert Trump was seriously ill, but it is unclear what he was suffering from."It is with [a] heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the president said."His memory will live on in my heart forever."