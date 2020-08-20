සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Universal mail-in voting would be 'catastrophic' – Trump

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 9:36

Universal+mail-in+voting+would+be+%27catastrophic%27+%E2%80%93+Trump
Universal mail voting would make the US "a laughing stock", President Donald Trump has said, as he continues his vocal opposition to postal voting.

It comes after the US Postal Service (USPS) warned that millions of mail-in votes may not arrive in time to be counted in November's election.

A record number of people are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

Critics have blamed the new USPS head - a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump - for a slow
down in deliveries.

Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have accused Trump of attacking postal voting and the USPS in a bid to "undermine the election".

The president has repeatedly said mail-in ballots will lead to voting fraud and give a boost to his rival Democrat Joe Biden.

However, experts say the mail-in voting system, which Trump himself uses, is safe from tampering.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.