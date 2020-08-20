Universal mail-in voting would be 'catastrophic' – Trump

Universal mail voting would make the US "a laughing stock", President Donald Trump has said, as he continues his vocal opposition to postal voting.



It comes after the US Postal Service (USPS) warned that millions of mail-in votes may not arrive in time to be counted in November's election.



A record number of people are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.



Critics have blamed the new USPS head - a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump - for a slow

down in deliveries.



Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have accused Trump of attacking postal voting and the USPS in a bid to "undermine the election".



The president has repeatedly said mail-in ballots will lead to voting fraud and give a boost to his rival Democrat Joe Biden.



However, experts say the mail-in voting system, which Trump himself uses, is safe from tampering.