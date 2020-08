A total of 185,118 PCR tests to identify Covid-19 patients have been conducted so far, says the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the Covid-19 Outbreak.



The Tests done yesterday number 1,120.



Meanwhile, 30,524 persons have so far left quarantine centres run by the military.



Forty two quarantine centres at present house 4,756 persons under quarantine.



Fifteen are to leave today after ending their quarantine periods.