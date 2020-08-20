Three+fishermen+caught+with+sea+leeches

Three young fishermen have been arrested while catching sea leeches off Point Pedro in Jaffna.
A team from the northern Naval Command made the arrests during patrolling duty.
A fishing boat and 4,010 sea leeches were seized from the suspects.
Aged 19, 21 and 23 years, they were due to be handed over to the assistant fisheries inspector’s office in Jaffna for investigation.
