Three arrested over torture of boy in fishing trawler (video)





Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the torture of a 17-year-old boy who had gone out to sea in a multiday fishing trawler, say the police.



Shehan Pramod had been tortured and inhumanly treated for missing a tuna, as revealed by Hiru News.



Speaking to the media in Colombo, police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne said today (16) investigations continued to arrest two more suspects.



Among the arrested are the owner of the boat Dulmini that left Mirissa fisheries harbour in Matara on 28 June and returned on 12 August.