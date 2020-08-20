Russia+produces+first+batch+of+Covid-19+vaccine

Russia says it had produced the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine.
President Vladimir Putin has announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.
“The first batch of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute has been produced,” the health ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.
President Vladimir Putin has announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.
“The first batch of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute has been produced,” the health ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.