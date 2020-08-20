සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security'

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 11:21

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, has agreed to help to "ensure the security" of the country if needed as thousands of people continue to hold peaceful protests against his rule.

Lukashenko made the comments yesterday evening, several hours after a phone call with Putin, the first publicly known direct contact between the two leaders since he claimed a landslide victory in an election his opponents said was rigged.

Facing the biggest challenge to his rule since taking power in 1994, Lukashenko called in Moscow's help after warning there was "a threat not only to Belarus".

Belarus and Russia have formed a "union state" linking their economies and militaries.

Protesters have been demanding that Lukashenko resign, saying the official results of the 09 August presidential election that gave him a sixth term in office are fraudulent.

