The driver of a lorry died after the vehicle collided with a train at a level crossing at Kalkudah in Batticaloa yesterday afternoon (15), police say.



The incident involving a train carrying fuel from Batticaloa to Colombo occurred on the Kalkudah-Pasikudah main road.



The level crossing had been closed because of the oncoming train and the speeding lorry could not stop and ran into the train.