Hiru’s revelation on carpentry sheds bears fruit (video)

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 14:36

‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ of Hiru TV has spoken how the carpentry sheds handed down the generations are fighting for survival in Badulla today.

Of the 600-odd such facilities that existed in the past, less than 50 remain at present.

Their woes have been aggravated by the availability of plastic and aluminium alternatives and furniture importations.

The issue has been brought to the notice of subject state minister Prasanna Ranaweera, who promises to address the problem soon.

Meanwhile, Sri Jayewardenepura University’s Prof. Mayura Samarakoon has taken to facebook describing how the pottery industry could be revived.

It too, has earned state minister Ranaweera’s attention.

