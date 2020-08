For the first time, a plane carrying a consignment of locally-produced fruits and vegetables has left the Mattala Airport for Muscat in Oman.



The SalamAir flight OV 1432 with 3,371 kgs of fruits and vegetables departed at 12.30 am today (16), said the airport’s manager Upul Kalansuriya.



The plane was on its return journey, also with 14 Sri Lankan workers, after bringing in 150 Sri Lankans from Doha, Qatar and Oman last night.