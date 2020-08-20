Cooperative warehouse with spoiled dried fish sealed following Hiru CIA revelation (video)





The Consumer Affairs Authority has seized more than 3,000 kgs of dried sprats unfit for consumption from a warehouse of the Polpithigama Cooperative Society at Madagalla in Kurunegala.



It follows a revelation by Hiru CIA.



The Society’s chairman has been accused of having bought the fungal-infested, spoiled lot, which is more than 7,000 kgs in total for Rs. 4.5 million from a private supplier.



Around 4,000 kgs had already been distributed to other cooperative societies.



The CAA’s Kurunegala district office sealed the warehouse yesterday (15).