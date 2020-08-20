සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Old bridge dilapidated; work on new one abandoned (video)

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 14:22

The bridge across the Walawe River that links Ridiyagama and Thaligala in Ambalantota has seen no repairs since its construction in 1990.

The villagers have to risk their lives when they cross the dilapidated bridge.

A new bridge in place of this one began to be built in 2017 by the Housing and Construction Ministry at a cost of Rs. 270 million.

However, its work has now been abandoned.

The villagers urge the authorities to complete the bridge speedily without further endangering their lives and making public money go waste.

