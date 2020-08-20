Two brothers develop machine costing Rs. 4 million if imported (video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 14:45

Two brothers from Deiyandara in Matara have developed a machine that is capable of embossing any artwork on wood.

Asanka Sampath and Wasantha Udayakirthi have turned to carpentry following school education.

A presently available machine capable of doing this costs more than Rs. four million.

However, it cost them only Rs. 250,000 to make this machine.

With a new ministry established to promote new invocations, lending a hand to persons with such abilities will also help save the outflow of money to buy such machines.

