Two brothers develop machine costing Rs. 4 million if imported (video)





Two brothers from Deiyandara in Matara have developed a machine that is capable of embossing any artwork on wood.



Asanka Sampath and Wasantha Udayakirthi have turned to carpentry following school education.



A presently available machine capable of doing this costs more than Rs. four million.



However, it cost them only Rs. 250,000 to make this machine.



With a new ministry established to promote new invocations, lending a hand to persons with such abilities will also help save the outflow of money to buy such machines.