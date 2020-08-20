20th amendment before cabinet this week; new constitution in two years

The 20th amendment to the constitution will be tabled before the first meeting of the new cabinet this week, according to government sources.



The related cabinet paper is under formulation.



At the last presidential and parliamentary elections, the ruling SLPP presented its proposals to the public on this constitutional amendment.



The party stressed the need to replace the 19th amendment that has destabilized the state administration.



The haphazard revisions introduced to it have led to many disparities.



Buddhist and other religious clergy have expressed their support for the change.



A government minister told Hiru News that the 20th amendment would abolish the 18th amendment as well, with focus on eliminating differences between the executive and the legislature.



Once approved by the cabinet, the 20th amendment will be referred to the Attorney General’s Department, following which it will be gazetted.



Government sources say it could most likely be submitted for parliament’s approval by the second week of next month.



The government also plans to introduce a new constitution within two years.



However, the SJB, which will be the main opposition, says an urgent constitutional amendment is not a need of the hour.



It calls for a public dialogue, if it is submitted to parliament.



The JVP too, wants an extensive dialogue on the proposed amendment.



However, the TNA says it will not support an abolition of the 19th amendment.



The party will discuss the matter in the coming week, it says.