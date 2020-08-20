සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Jaffna shops to remain open until 10 pm

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 13:22

Northern province governor P.S.M. Charles has given instructions to keep shops open until 10.0 pm in a bid to make economic functions active in the Jaffna peninsula.

Presently, public life gets disrupted due to their closure by 7.30 pm, she notes.

Charles says she gave the instructions at a meeting at the district secretariat, with the police ordered to provide security to the shops.

