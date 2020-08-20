45+drug+suspects+detained+for+questioning

A 33-year-old man arrested with 12 kgs of the drug known as Mandy will be produced before the Balapitiya magistrate’s court today (16), police say.



The contraband worth more than Rs. 200 million was found hidden in a scrap material store at Patabendimulla in Ambalangoda.



The drug was intended to be sold at night clubs and facebook parties, investigations have revealed.



Police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the media today that other persons involved in this racket would be arrested.



Meanwhile, 45 suspects taken into custody during drug raids are being detained for questioning.