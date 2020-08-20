සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

45 drug suspects detained for questioning

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 14:11

45+drug+suspects+detained+for+questioning
A 33-year-old man arrested with 12 kgs of the drug known as Mandy will be produced before the Balapitiya magistrate’s court today (16), police say.

The contraband worth more than Rs. 200 million was found hidden in a scrap material store at Patabendimulla in Ambalangoda.

The drug was intended to be sold at night clubs and facebook parties, investigations have revealed.

Police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the media today that other persons involved in this racket would be arrested.

Meanwhile, 45 suspects taken into custody during drug raids are being detained for questioning.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.