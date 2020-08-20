සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Garbage disposal harms environmentally-sensitive Yahaltenna

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 15:34

A major environmental damage is taking place due to the disposal of garbage in the environmentally-sensitive Yahalatenna area in Harispattuwa, Kandy.

This is despite notice boards being on display in the area barring any activity causing harm to the environment.

Yahalatenna is the home to several leading tourist hotels, and plastic containers, beer cans and empty alcohol bottles can be seen littered all over in complete disregard to the environment.

This has also given rise to the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

The chairman of the area’s Pradeshiya Sabha, when inquired, replied that legal action would be taken against the persons responsible.

Meanwhile, the MoH at Mundala today removed clinical waste dumped in a privately-owned coconut plantation at Pallivasalpaduwa in Puttalam.

According to the police, around 30 tons of clinical waste had been dumped there on two occasions.

