Japanese ship leaking tons of oil off Mauritius breaks in two

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 15:17

A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart.

The condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early yesterday and it split by the afternoon, the Mauritius National Crisis Committee said.

The vessel struck a coral reef on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil and endangering corals, fish and other marine life in what some scientists have called the country's worst ecological disaster.

On Friday, some residual oil from the ship leaked into the ocean, Mauritius Marine Conservation Society President Jacqueline Sauzier said.

Authorities deployed booms to help with oil absorption around the vessel.

