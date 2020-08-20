,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
සිංහල
தமிழ்
(current)
Hiru Gossip
176 Sri Lankans return from Maldives
Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 14:03
A SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 176 Sri Lankans from the Maldives arrived at the Mattala Airport today (16).
Trending News
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
International News
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Editors
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.