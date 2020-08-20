Taiwan+signs+deal+with+US+for+66+F-16+jets

Taiwan has formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp. of the US.
The move is likely to further inflame tensions between the US and China.
A 62 billion US dollar figure announced by the Pentagon on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade.
