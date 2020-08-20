සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Married man caught one month after raping and killing girl

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 15:04

Married+man+caught+one+month+after+raping+and+killing+girl
A 41-year-old married man has been caught by area residents nearly one month after he raped and killed a girl aged 10 years at Asirigama in Puttalam.

He had allegedly shown the girl pornography from his phone and raped her repeatedly while having an affair with her mother for nearly 10 months.

According to police, the mobile phone was retrieved from a room in the girl’s home in a coconut plantation.

A postmortem examination returned a verdict of death due to excessive blood loss following rape.

The suspect has been referred to the assistant judicial medical officer in Puttalam.

