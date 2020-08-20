සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Murder convict arrested after 10 years of evading warrant

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 16:51

A man who had been sentenced to death over a murder and has had an outstanding warrant against him for more than 10 years was arrested in Bandaragama today (16).

The 52-year-old was found guilty by the Embilipitiya high court in 2010 over the killing of a man with a sharp instrument at Suriyawewa 15 years earlier and an open warrant was issued against him.

He has appeared as a contractor.

