Murder+convict+arrested+after+10+years+of+evading+warrant

A man who had been sentenced to death over a murder and has had an outstanding warrant against him for more than 10 years was arrested in Bandaragama today (16).



The 52-year-old was found guilty by the Embilipitiya high court in 2010 over the killing of a man with a sharp instrument at Suriyawewa 15 years earlier and an open warrant was issued against him.



He has appeared as a contractor.