“Lasting solutions needed while safeguarding identity” – Veddah chieftain

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 17:41

Veddah chieftain Uruwarige Wanniyaletto calls for a lasting programme to resolve the grievances of his community while safeguarding its identity.

Noting that he has been heading the community for 23 years now, he says those problems were put forward to the authorities every year on the international day of the world’s indigenous peoples, to no avail.

He was speaking at the function at Morabedda in Dambana this morning (16) to mark their day.

Every year, 09 August marks the international day of the world’s indigenous peoples, and it has been postponed this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is Covid-19 and indigenous peoples’ resilience.

The ceremony in Dambana saw 10 representatives each from Rathugala, Pollebedda, Henanigala and Vakarai taking part under the supervision of health officials.

Yesterday, they had their council meeting and a letter containing their proposals was handed over to the national heritages additional secretary of the cultural affairs ministry today.

The event was made colourful with folksongs, Kirikoraha and other traditional rituals of the community.

