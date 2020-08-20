The suspect in the rape incident of a 10 year old girl, remanded till the 26th

Puttalam District Judge and Magistrate Anura Indrajith Buddhadasa today remanded the main suspect in the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.



The susepct was remanded until the 26th of this month after completing his hospital treatment.



The suspect involved in the incident was arrested yesterday (15) and produced today (16) to the Puttalam Assistant Judicial Medical Officer.



The suspect is a 41-year-old married man residing in the Periyakulam area in Palaviya.



It is reported that the suspect who was accused of raping and killing a 10 year old girl has fled the area for nearly a month and has been hiding in various areas.



The suspect was seen riding a bicycle in the Palaviya area yesterday (15) afternoon and was handed over to the Puttalam Police by the residents of the area.



It has been revealed that the suspect had raped a 10 year old girl who was with her mother in a coconut estate in the Asirigama area in Puttalam on several occasions.



The suspect had been having an affair with the girl's mother for nearly ten months.



According to our correspondent, it has been revealed to the police that the suspect had molested the girl by showing her obscene material on the suspect's mobile phone while maintaining the affair with the mother.



After the arrest of the suspect, his mobile phone was found by the police today (16) in a room of the house where the girl was staying .



The post-mortem examination of the girl's death revealed that she had died due to excessive bleeding after being severely raped.