Suspect+who+pretended+to+be+Doctor+and+stole+jewelry+arrested+

Police have arrested a suspect who pretended to be a doctor and robbed women's gold jewelery at several major hospitals in the country.



The suspect was a 30 year old resident of Pitipana, Homagama.



More than 2 million rupees worth of gold jewelery stolen by the suspect that were sold to shops have been recovered.



It is reported that this person has gone to several hospitals including Karapitiya, Puttalam, Kegalle, Ratnapura and Embilipitiya posing as a doctor.



The suspect had informed the patients to hand over the gold jewelery as it was an obstacle for them to appear for the examinations.