සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Suspect who pretended to be Doctor and stole jewelry arrested

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 19:41

Suspect+who+pretended+to+be+Doctor+and+stole+jewelry+arrested+
Police have arrested a suspect who pretended to be a doctor and robbed women's gold jewelery at several major hospitals in the country.

The suspect was a 30 year old resident of Pitipana, Homagama.

More than 2 million rupees worth of gold jewelery stolen by the suspect that were sold to shops have been recovered. 

It is reported that this person has gone to several hospitals including Karapitiya, Puttalam, Kegalle, Ratnapura and Embilipitiya posing as a doctor.

The suspect had informed the patients to hand over the gold jewelery as it was an obstacle for them to appear for the examinations.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.