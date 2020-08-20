Police media spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne said that a scarcity of heroin and other drugs has arisen in the country owing to the continuous raids.

He noted that investigations have commenced regarding alternative drugs which are been imported to owing to this situation.

He expressed these views at a media briefing convened in Colombo today.

Meanwhile the police media division said that 3 kilos, 908 grams and 478 miligrams of heroin have been confiscated during raids carried out between the 6th and 12th of this month.

2058 suspects have also been arrested in this regard.

Furthermore 92 suspects have also been arrested with 200 grams of ICE drug

- Police warn against new tactics used by drug racketeers

