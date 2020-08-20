සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Which is more important? Nawa Sinhala Ravaya questions

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 19:48

An Anuradhapura district organizer of Apey Janabala Party lodged a complaint with the police today.

She stated in the complaint that the disappearance of Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero, who was the secretary of the party, had adversely affected the future activities of the party.

Also, the Chairman of Apey Jana Bala Party, Saman Perera had issued a media statement today.

It has been stated that Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thero has been removed from the post of Secretary on the 7th in accordance with the powers vested in the Chairman by the party constitution.

Therefore, the relevant statement further stated that the further recognition of the relevant monk as the Secretary of the party would be prejudicial to the party.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Nava sinhala Ravaya organization venerable Magalkande Sudaththa thera expressed his views regarding the crisis which has arisen in the Our Power of People Party at a media briefing convened today.






He said that a dispute has occurred between two parties of bikkus owing to a seat and noted that they simply want raise the question as to whether the shasana or the seat is more important.






He further noted that venerable Athuraliye Rathana thera needs to more flexible as a person who has been in the parliament for 15 years.


