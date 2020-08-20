Minister+Johnston+visits+in+the+night+to+find+about+wild+elephant+problems+in+the+area

The Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando has instructed the relevant authorities to provide immediate solutions to the wild elephant threats faced by the people in the Nikaweratiya area in Kurunegala.



The Minister had inquired into the matter after it was reported that the wild elephants had caused severe inconvenience to the farmers' and damaged their crops.



Our correspondent stated that a group including Minister Johnston Fernando arrived in the area last night to inquire into the matter.



Kotawehera Divisional Secretary, wildlife officials, police and other officials were present at the occasion.



The Minister and his team also arrived last night to inspect a paddy field damaged by wild elephants.



There he exchanged views with a farmer who was on guard to save his crops from wild elephants.