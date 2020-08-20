A new genetic mutation in the coronavirus that is 10 times more stronger and contagious than the current one has been discovered in Malaysia.



According to foreign reports, this has been revealed by a study conducted by the Medical Research Institute of the country using the infection of two clusters of coronavirus.



Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of the Ministry of Health, added on his Facebook page that the community should be more careful as the new corona gene, is spreading rapidly.





