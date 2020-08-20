Investigation into the incident that caused a child to lose sight (video)

Yesterday Hiru reported the news that a 16 year old child had lost his sight after taking medication issued by the Mirigama Base Hospital for epilepsy.



Following the revelation, State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana visited the child today and stated that a formal investigation is being carried out into the incident.



We reported regarding 16 year old Lenin Niroshan, a resident of Gampaha - Kaleliya - Wewahenawatta area.



He has been receiving treatment at the Mirigama Base Hospital for epilepsy since last year.



When he used the prescribed drugs, Lenin, who was preparing for the GCE Ordinary Level examination this year, lost his sight.



The parents noted that there was a difference between prescription and over-the-counter medications provided.



The Mirigama Base Hospital has commenced an investigation into the incident and State Minister of Drug Production, Supply and Regulation Prof. Channa Jayasumana visited Lenin's residence today to inquire into the situation.