Weather update - more rains and winds expected

The Met Department warns that showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (17).



The Department further states that there will be no rain in the rest of the country.



Occasional strong winds up to 40 km / hr are possible in the North Central and North Western Provinces as well as in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale Districts and in the western slopes of the Central Highlands.