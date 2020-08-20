සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Woman arrested for selling substandard creams in Chilaw (Video)

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 9:52

Woman+arrested+for+selling+substandard+creams+in+Chilaw+%28Video%29


The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has raided three business locations that were selling substandard cosmetics without providing the name of the manufacturer, importer or the distributor.

A woman was arrested in this regard.

According to a complaint received, the raid was carried out after conducting a lengthy investigation.

The raids were carried out in Chilaw, Mundalama and Vijayakatupatha areas.

It is reported that the woman concerned, a resident of Mundalama - Vijayakatupatha area, had carried out a promotional campaign on social media stating that creams can be used to whiten the skin and carried out distribution.

It is stated that the woman has sold the relevant cream by mail to the customers who were connected. 

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has seized a large quantity of creams allegedly used to whiten the skin at the raid sites.


It is reported that action has been taken to file a case against the woman in the Chilaw District Court.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.