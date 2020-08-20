Woman arrested for selling substandard creams in Chilaw (Video)

It is reported that action has been taken to file a case against the woman in the Chilaw District Court.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has raided three business locations that were selling substandard cosmetics without providing the name of the manufacturer, importer or the distributor.A woman was arrested in this regard.According to a complaint received, the raid was carried out after conducting a lengthy investigation.The raids were carried out in Chilaw, Mundalama and Vijayakatupatha areas.It is reported that the woman concerned, a resident of Mundalama - Vijayakatupatha area, had carried out a promotional campaign on social media stating that creams can be used to whiten the skin and carried out distribution.It is stated that the woman has sold the relevant cream by mail to the customers who were connected.The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has seized a large quantity of creams allegedly used to whiten the skin at the raid sites.