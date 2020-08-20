Government Analyst's Department employee arrested with heroin

An employee of the Government Analyst's Department has been arrested with heroin in the Athurugiriya - Moratuwahena area.
The suspect was arrested with 18.73 grams of heroin while inspecting a suspicious motorcycle on a tip off received by the Athurugiriya Police yesterday (16) afternoon.
The 28 year old is a resident of Matara.
