A woman who attempted to travel to Italy using fraudulent documentation, arrested in Katunayake

A woman who attempted to travel abroad using fraudulent documentation including visa and a passport has been arrested at the Katunayake airport.

The woman arrested is a 19 year old resident of Chilaw- Katuneriya who had attempted to travel to Italy in this manner.

Upon her arrival at the air ticketing desk, and inspecting her visa document the ticketing official had felt suspicious and notified the officers of the department of immigration and emigration.

It was then revealed that she had prepared the visa documentation using the information of a woman residing in Italy, and she had included her own photograph for the preparation of visa.

A fake passport had also been prepared using the same details.

Investigations have also revealed that a fake seal had also been placed on the visa and passport as well.