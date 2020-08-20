සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No guard of honour salute, or ceremonial horses for the commencement session of the parliament

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 8:17

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has informed parliament officials to refrain from conducting any celebrations for the commencement of the first session of parliament as done previously.


Accordingly the first session of the 9th parliament is to commence without guard of honour and ceremonial processions.


The reciting of Jayamangala Gaatha to welcome the president participating at the first session in parliament is to take place.


The first session of the 9th parliament is to take place on the 20th of August at 9.30AM and the first item in the agenda is to appoint the speaker followed by MPs taking oaths.


Following this, the deputy speakers and the deputy central committee chairman will be appointed followed by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksas arrival in parliament.


The secretary general of parliament Dammika Dassanayake is to welcome the president at the main stairs of the parliamentary complex while the macebearer and deputy mace bearer and assistant macebearers will be accompanied by the speaker and the secretary general of parliament to escort the president to the parliamentary chair.


The president is to present the new governments policy statement at 3 pm.


