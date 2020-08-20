Prime+Minister+Mahinda+Rajapaksa+assumes+duties+at+the+Ministry+of+Finance+today

It is reported that several new government ministers and state ministers are due to assume duties today as well.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to assume duties as the Minister of Finance at the Ministry this morning (17).



In addition Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Dinesh Gunawardena, Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila will assume duties in their respective ministries.



State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Siripala Gamlath and Piyankara Jayaratne and several Secretaries to the Ministries are due to assume duties today.