We should go beyond racist politics and join hands with national politics - Minister of Justice

The Minister of Justice Ali Sabri stated that we need to go beyond racist politics and join hands with national politics to create an environment where all communities can live together without racial or religious differences.
He was speaking at a reception organized in Colombo yesterday (16).
North Western Province Governor A.J.M. Muzammil said it was time to end racist and religious politics.
