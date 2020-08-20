සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Universities recommence today after 4 months

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 8:16

Universities+recommence+today+after+4+months

The University Grants commission says that academic activities of all universities will commence after nearly 4 months from today onwards.


However the communique notes that academic activities in several universities will not commence today.


This is due to the lack of facilities to accommodate students according to the health and safety guidelines.


Accordingly, the media director of the University of Kelaniya, Senior lecturer Wijeyananda Rupasinghe noted that Kalaniya University will restart its academic activities from day after tomorrow onwards.


Further the University of Sri Jayewardenepura is to also commence under several phases according to the vice chancellor of the university, Proffesor  Sudantha Liyanage.


However he added that exams will be held as informed before and the 2nd and Final year students of the management faculty and the final year students of the faculty of humanities and social sciences have been summoned to the university today.


The vice chancellor further noted that other students in all years will be summoned to university upon the ending of exams.


All universities were closed on the 21st of April owing to the covid 19 pandemic and systematically reopened for final year students in the month of June for final year exams.


