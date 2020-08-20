New+Zealand+election+to+be+postponed

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Aden has announced that the New Zealand election will be postponed by a month in the wake of the Coronavirus expansion.



She said the decision was taken due to the difficulties faced by political parties in conducting their campaigns in the face of the Coronavirus expansion.



New Zealand's general election was scheduled for September 19.



However, the New Zealand Prime Minister said that the general election is likely to be held on October 17.



There are 1,622 reported cases of corona infection in New Zealand, with a death toll of 22.



