The world's first Tea Standards Certificate for manufacturing tea following Corona prevention guidelines issued

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 10:24

A Sri Lankan tea factory has been awarded the Sri Lanka Standards Institution certification for being the world's first tea factory to produce tea following recommended health practices to prevent corona virus.

Hatton - Kotagala Mount Vernon Tea Factory has obtained the relevant certificate.

This certificate was issued after over two months of monitoring the implementation of the relevant health guidelines recommended by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution, from the plucking of tea leaves to the production of tea .

