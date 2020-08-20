සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The selected list of 50,000 graduates who will be employed by the government has been published

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 9:20

The selected list of graduates who will receive jobs under 50,000 employment for graduates program, has been released by the government. 

The list is available on the official website of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Anuradhapura District



Selected List




Galenbindunuwewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JtrTMqAPya2XeDm-soDiFyZIxfKLXsRf/view?usp=sharing




Galnewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WEgBVGG5-GgUQRgsQFaiIVgHO01HtmLE/view?usp=sharing




Horowpothana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q0b9tAS91xiBiyn1ugXlYr3yMAKseaqh/view?usp=sharing




Ipalogama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pVckCM82Dl_2mNSiFtFBSu5vb9LGSQpq/view?usp=sharing




Kahatagasdigiliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JOT2-TSUiEPIYFKcUzxkvU0pxLoWsnx5/view?usp=sharing




Kebithigollewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CC2IhHqAl-jLpB5U9RgCLfnjgqc00Tmv/view?usp=sharing




Kekirawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rmPX1_8lvUbvub8gwkpMMT5DvrJ_J92u/view?usp=sharing




Madawachchiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/109Ha5cdr3mdZFdDgpX-EAm4FJKC8s8HT/view?usp=sharing




Mahawilachchiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W1AA07O9fgVrcBIVQ4tiRiLzodExmWtO/view?usp=sharing




Mihinthale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QvQEUfv4FvnwTG4IkhZg7lV3B9fdsrNh/view?usp=sharing




Nachchaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18C7lMRuO2qGgGxKToq9ixYwFBklECOeL/view?usp=sharing




Nochchiyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18oieb7UPlA8M2wXKBrZVeVAErqeK0xwF/view?usp=sharing




Nuwaragampalatha Central : https://drive.google.com/file/d/176fOEMQaVkW-bjbUMCkedwFrxq3aQIuN/view?usp=sharing




Nuwaragampalatha East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19dXdTeHxZDe6ObmNvqizGADSRZN73ySx/view?usp=sharing




Padaviya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LsY4BsZJAWc9pkrTfpucGwTXqOG202kU/view?usp=sharing




Palagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_mwrkn7GPYt6M82aDkv_hqRxUwZUNZWR/view?usp=sharing




Palugaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HKXLTtRlIe51AzokIYGxuaKD4eDNqrgf/view?usp=sharing




Rajanganaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xXb3m8k8f26xPVEqWWvd2qQjO8mBCF5D/view?usp=sharing




Rambewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UAO6nZFTaez1YBsrW5ACmFc92sYDuuzI/view?usp=sharing




Thalawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Dvqi1EMRhlFC61r4kS8FPUGQH69A2Hz/view?usp=sharing




Thambuttegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MF0Rm7YIyaseOZtBI0YWI5opaVzUgmfH/view?usp=sharing




Thirappane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sh91X_8Nx5aI1FppJtYRcyNr419hPdfI/view?usp=sharing




Pending List :




https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a9DXE_sK6MdXvFyQi5MxopJFq2MQlJVU/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List :




https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H1-Hrn1Y4qCada96oJ3q_QsUZD_61ohq/view?usp=sharing




Rathnapura District




Ayagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14LtLOPRREUC0qx0qDRjQkt5AKdnRYKhW/view?usp=sharing




Balangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1veje5VglEWYEcEdZTOr_T2OXAM-sDEy4/view?usp=sharing




Eheliyagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oTmW8aA9mhFG53kjbArg3HluFwob8LjZ/view?usp=sharing




Elapatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AGBROQ6Koit-Ei6ry7B678tk9jITH707/view?usp=sharing




Embilipitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xz8CANlP3KWJA8QMK5xz6RpOJS5Zl5Bx/view?usp=sharing




Godakawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AL29vIvh4o2r3r6PIi-k5J9VMu-_TCBq/view?usp=sharing




Imbulpe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16oaiHjasCmWS5ox4z3X26haiocubxqBP/view?usp=sharing




Kahawaththa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L9Obev_81Vceds64hAXSmgjyI4tHBYTr/view?usp=sharing




Kalawana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ak0AV4bbKyPtDvTmJSL3Asb91QXiPGc2/view?usp=sharing




Kiriella :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ph1D9W8CGKWu2vT4KVYMs3myb-cED7Tr/view?usp=sharing




Kolonna : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B8IbIOxcw3rXpVufdmL8JNK4CkPQUW4Y/view?usp=sharing




Kuruwita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SN7pD3g62_pp1-JaoMfCNQBfKaiWfxH3/view?usp=sharing




Nivithigala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N0jf91TGp1vCVaSWqRe0gNukZxZJPUov/view?usp=sharing




Opanayake : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pd6KMuclQKvlgdv_WoS4wguPMjT0ju_U/view?usp=sharing




Pelmadulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8DtcoPtN4AZAIJrxWG0drEq-b_QTksQ/view?usp=sharing




Rathnapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XFPsdZgq2LxZjQ0xyeJPuDUIcF637bYj/view?usp=sharing




Weligepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xR7Az4bbDIW3S3teum1EvPjiSmHKUuDi/view?usp=sharing




Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dKMBYsWt0ANFdcUMsDkLT36CNCrA_zcD/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tt6Mufy4jxLTIiqz612P8vsuSeL5LLz8/view?usp=sharing




Vauniya District




Vavuniya South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19ITSYsxaF9rKBujksx26Usj3WP42xcpI/view?usp=sharing




Vavuniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nmIUbYzEN0YkIXkjd4_tqUasMEEstaa4/view?usp=sharing




Vavuniya North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-kgKnFUYJ92TRItus_BwdeM98hzqE0Wl/view?usp=sharing




Vengalacheddikulam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VB9FWiyN0hKnZwrTdAB6DYyf45MM2AqH/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1obC5_y3oUbq_BfXJbmIOaWJRvBl1YbLa/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i8OWTu7Yoa0dROVtbPdyekOwhFMG1O6M/view?usp=sharing




Badulla District





Badulla: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11mm4YarI8Re6ejQvp_7wgvRWlcBIvpzB/view?usp=sharing




Bandarawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mw2XsE56SHUZKRC8KJ6_oGAd_YHH34yH/view?usp=sharing




Ella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FOELaF_g1iImXJvnQLLtWd62Mcqc1jIF/view?usp=sharing




Haldummulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YUDn9WveHy3Us_L-C_6lxn3sFmUhL9pf/view?usp=sharing




Hali-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b-dqMrGeMSgElG83Ys3kLmMM9dbeMhJ-/view?usp=sharing




Haputhale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12MMfyIcUV7ABsEJ0_ZUZt69vgGxUztZH/view?usp=sharing




Kandeketiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GiA10ueKQLFgVuWNepoFgJ-gVoObgKMI/view?usp=sharing




Lunugala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AGGHeu-nzHbrhRBHgRtMyjFNpCPkxDWf/view?usp=sharing




Mahiyangana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q6GLiXXC40FEnhF9QDEFrtdIhZMF3yS6/view?usp=sharing




Meegahakiwula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HOuNnLW70PSeKdIjRwpW-wVZyqHUmRhQ/view?usp=sharing




Passara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OnV_DwhGFauXhz4JPUk5XhWaTwwBKmMV/view?usp=sharing




Ridimaliyadda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lrsI96rEJTMLBX2Q5O4jtGjHW6FFcVir/view?usp=sharing




Soranathota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eBnkzjW6hndsf4cBdq2c62TPaL4KGn4O/view?usp=sharing




Uva-Paranagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kIc2a1ESPTIUynq4l5czJe_-6HEqIUKb/view?usp=sharing




Welimada : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nAns1-fP7DcbDgMnYNgrmHtHv66T3SGu/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QboYILMEtRBijyA-BnvuLcphNMl1_o2i/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tJc-KsaLA3hURn7mNN4y1UbsJEP-ytkD/view?usp=sharing




Ampara District




Addalachchena : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t29pmz_AC4X1KytrannOxWQI8rOOLvEQ/view?usp=sharing




Akkaraipattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/110v1Ml5WolUJc5R1PFw2x-RB0UaL8ixP/view?usp=sharing




Alayadivembu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10J9X4yHE3D5xjXiTFUArIcH3h_o6rcI-/view?usp=sharing




Ampara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zD2-JOvQ9gUxuSOHhoVJzjyIUZj8PWAV/view?usp=sharing




Damana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1das1iTWJVGIZ_YzDZkes7UrdZO3_Sg15/view?usp=sharing




Dehiaththakandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/150veuj9lb21nT2GYeGpSz2kSzJJTwJFW/view?usp=sharing




Irakkamam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k40CnDbiDU7aYQuRRr__B98eqCgk95Lr/view?usp=sharing




Kalmunai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eQ34qHXMut5YeoNiOCmceRxJaKOCaIG6/view?usp=sharing




Kalmunai tamil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14x9sYpsRtZR0V_TlHVd3E8tr7A8Xcdk9/view?usp=sharing




Karaithivu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QZcsYckt8ru3DLjPCwp0f_d6tLm9NUHk/view?usp=sharing




Lahugala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aA41XG-7OjSb-Rz1x2TRngd8NNJaig7x/view?usp=sharing




Mahaoya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hNj5LVIErikVuS5LzWgJxd2LrcrtHcca/view?usp=sharing




Navithanveli : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wrdM22Wkm7_9eRzB2lTPTXoyn4U7z0al/view?usp=sharing




Ninthavur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15pMYrOVHEb82OQLMW4-iiHIMecfS1LnK/view?usp=sharing




Padiyathalawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i5qZa_qzBdy3xaTCYm9LzdITvW-wwCuz/view?usp=sharing




Pothuvil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qme9hlTHkBxCDGKGwwJEiaOsb0SviIOY/view?usp=sharing




Sainthamaruthu :




https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aCVMqa8nH2cSeqDqZS-1_dp_FeyzEb2S/view?usp=sharing




Sammanthurai :




https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sp1QR1sjI1EW4rznbOnfOhiEe9xw2dBi/view?usp=sharing




Thirukkovil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lGVYP1EokA9RiA2huJlnalvTRj5L9iOZ/view?usp=sharing




Uhana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FZp5m_K-3_zlagvu7RQsc5Q7CZJKiI66/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FZeq2KjETZQUxqU5M41U-V8UjUfBPTHA/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xyK39O9FscEXlWyldhhSM8tIz6LDDq-A/view?usp=sharing




Mannar District





Madu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pqHwBvhh5W4OzOktyPGl0MNYJK-HaPKg/view?usp=sharing




Mannar : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JGxIh9F4zncPwryWQmr6RgXYEmWXi5e1/view?usp=sharing




Manthei West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vsf3cDKUQP3sdnqPyInjyoWvpXykrGrZ/view?usp=sharing




Musali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aEwq0wCA8oXbzJIlW6OHKd0gY7zsvEsC/view?usp=sharing




Nanattan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XCT5apn0FFXr_NLg4M6IhsDaYCnVIpR/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aqxzKfOEODz0vTliJRzLH81dRgym7Le7/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4KTFJKcJyquWXeJBxr5QqvybOYiLoWR/view?usp=sharing




Kandy District




Akurana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1orVr4yxYg5q-jz8eh8x56NbA5fL4msJp/view?usp=sharing




Delthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z7RAUW4Om7jCUrlD4HkrI3daBmypu9Jd/view?usp=sharing




Doluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UbB0nNgBRmBxAOKDlyK_q1cwc7gjZg9n/view?usp=sharing




Ganga Ihala Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CiP0bCIVtTrvD8NOP19vtJam_Iyxn0DW/view?usp=sharing




Gangawata Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18y0IKpRRyAYtZuDmVv5UT7GMPwR9SJw2/view?usp=sharing




Harispattuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wJ6YiI_XYj0X0DSlJQYOx2ewE6n_q9b6/view?usp=sharing




Hatharaliyadda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4gkP1VSwHzM10OLPgxrWoAzfTORU4n_/view?usp=sharing




Kundasale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y5rjBPF1Z2dWzCw-cYXAO1PFN5gm1ABy/view?usp=sharing




Medadumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PZF7xgYjLoefou8AlfuCWQdOlatdNPUl/view?usp=sharing




Minipe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1stA7Z9K0JW1Srorj9r5yW141IwaBojq3/view?usp=sharing




Panwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sdQi2tExwZjWv42LY8Is7RVwl3jUtTRO/view?usp=sharing




Pasbage Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VDSiKXiS2iaAvs2LLOELEcQW_wpFkDuy/view?usp=sharing




Pathadumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/152UUU-1alJ9tVZa_ii-gZcJLhnC0DcRn/view?usp=sharing




Pathahewaheta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z18xzcmojz0ITsd2TLNaUfQrDn1lB10U/view?usp=sharing




Poojapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b42B_-w95g2XjjwZr40IeKGNnbyleODG/view?usp=sharing




Galagedara/Thumpane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eSX4NLqoVjFXSLJ4K8pjUN1QskhvO79A/view?usp=sharing




Udapalatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/127CZOqRJ_u8Yuw5Esvbl04gZikQqJWu0/view?usp=sharing




Ududumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11d6T8NYSG6Ezunu8O1x6u1mAqIFFfPXl/view?usp=sharing




Udunuwara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cuxAHyc0BtcvyIsUPScQoI7naOcSnGqD/view?usp=sharing




Yatinuwara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dG5_fH3VjNp7V7fzchWc_XH4EIkvmJCK/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zG9lPa8H88Ec453Sd6wH3pf50NftbF6L/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SQNi5uUQlUtMhxS4eAzBwccerfHnXzW9/view?usp=sharing




Kurunegala District





Alawwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1egvE6IwQ43s665PKghic_10J1gY3BNS8/view?usp=sharing




Ambanpola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12yEKLM0qzrkcq2iRKutfvJhYgt20HiDr/view?usp=sharing




Bamunakotuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c6E9qVQB_tdzWTjYPLVlsLJKO3os-RZC/view?usp=sharing




Bingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g0HNOlfvm2ebPJcHZtVX5-0CcQZ5G-7t/view?usp=sharing




Ehatuwewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sThDhvm78_ihVA2ckFgHQLOKyA5SvLz4/view?usp=sharing




Galgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mtzTcDU6ri4EaMLUv6NAb0JpLckoAZUZ/view?usp=sharing




Ganewatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15QzGbnez8p7N5oDmNAJXKbGN0IKi5OYF/view?usp=sharing




Giribawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vybySsgDY1A_t0Q8rcavOwyGMDHTk3Aq/view?usp=sharing




Ibbagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cYut-2Sh1ONXGo6j8rt6QfzlSOo1qCK5/view?usp=sharing




Kobeigane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MayptRnmmKprcn5C_ZgtMwTzmw_Os_mf/view?usp=sharing




Kotawehara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FBkVmYW6tSoxF5-j0Hm53quYbQylrhz7/view?usp=sharing




Kuliyapitiya East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Oyi1_MD7k0MTewXAf1efC1KbyFtNKqDa/view?usp=sharing




Kuliyapitiya West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gOiqNmm9WM0qSGE3YLpxzW6R5qkWUcxf/view?usp=sharing




Kurunegala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zd9FhxX7_8TC4f_TI8RVlnBp-dDWeTwU/view?usp=sharing




Maho : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zB-B30hd_uVqGSqrT9aWMzuqyrAT95g0/view?usp=sharing




Mallawapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zfPGBBCIii0SihFu1Mics9CzBy9x0kmk/view?usp=sharing




Maspotha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xkx0pEn3_Vw-CqfSVWe9bGI9eLYfHlZ1/view?usp=sharing




Mawathagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bYpCUUmPuv_5sVOLO3FW0b41Rs8taFvP/view?usp=sharing




Narammala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eEUJ68mAS9JKtXHke4EkTDxwhx9hW-I8/view?usp=sharing




Nikaweratiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12FLtrZ1ONCWrmFoJPnQIvBcJM9K2ugvv/view?usp=sharing




Paduwasnuwara East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vfNyuihDESCRwY_SkBXuP_OGCV3i3PpT/view?usp=sharing




Panduwasnuwara West – Hettipola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uauLzkirWk3P7vawcscnYgpFd_U6MBNL/view?usp=sharing




Pannala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JoEHoZkZTjWlATvvWldfk6GNdGMa8JPe/view?usp=sharing




Polgahawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I657jasfwVmAigfKKEQYT9LvX_8V7G00/view?usp=sharing




Polpithigama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vMUFvDC7VGlivkDyPgPgGLqsRCQzO8iC/view?usp=sharing




Rasnayakapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rJKgTlhKOUJOkoWQfR71QLTTcUu8MW_I/view?usp=sharing




Udubaddawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eb0sXtxo4VfTjrs2LorfDN033juBOU-7/view?usp=sharing




Wariyapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F0i-TRTmpxN2aKAhGiSMixexu-wdGjpF/view?usp=sharing




Weerambugedara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wpV2YsZTd6yTpF3kpK4v8s3Gh8UzHisw/view?usp=sharing




Rideegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ep_78YMPLeCRx317TE1VHqBCbCojBJGh/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jswsc7eMWGVWFwnGCSunQf6h6S2Ea2w3/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iYMlmEDWqARvqJxHZaOik4wVBqBBmuEL/view?usp=sharing




Jaffna District




Delft : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vq8QiJbJGCA3QCl7EVDNBTEUE-yOpDLM/view?usp=sharing




Island_North_Velanai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BedGYaHXZrTHuVsUqafaK4CYb1h6nXNq/view?usp=sharing




Island_South_kytes : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uVgv3avcnEQrUTvfhh8nNDIuycORJ0_7/view?usp=sharing




Jaffna : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FnQWPLZs1Nnn2JZqTN5WZGwPnBhb5UyY/view?usp=sharing




Karainagar : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iEXbMVdr2TK6VoMOZR5VhlxBpNE7iqyN/view?usp=sharing




Nallur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BauwJFNPX9s-z15PxyWKaeegZizX0Njm/view?usp=sharing




Thenmarachchi_Chavakachcheri : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q9NetpkS5v8rNHLqcFWz4ISM0L2h3Xlh/view?usp=sharing




Wadamarachchi_East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J9JJIHr80H_FDQr8IrGPY_gA17MWoPLG/view?usp=sharing




Wadamarachchi_North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12DDERx_CUKDx69g68oRy5BLOuyjZXxSU/view?usp=sharing




Wadamarachchi_South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sHN1gvom1QEEfxl49TI9FURC7QsoEOlj/view?usp=sharing




Walikamam East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B71pt0SkAI-NnMSA8PTyAE1u1m_T9jtW/view?usp=sharing




Walikamam North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WCn_K54P9eTP4373bM5ovgUWpivKKyjD/view?usp=sharing




Walikamam West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8slAceFrNRdFeumPFO0I3lJ0pUHjN0o/view?usp=sharing




Walikamam South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f5J5WhU7EY8r56hnfg0YBI1RRDROUDZd/view?usp=sharing




Walikamam West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wAwVvJCfz3qChk10x1xRA345iYC6ILu_/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WDSSg1ljxgzgewbK2jtjUmfctJrlVWV0/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_CJ-cAAoFVB1JGfZHecQmTXL1pAvQA2M/view?usp=sharing




Hambantota District





Ambalanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11rfsN4R6YAQQg-AMQ3gsL-dn5aIlh5Oq/view?usp=sharing




Angunukolapellessa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HPG9qhmWVBdgdPLdRKWuCwDnuCt88Ecg/view?usp=sharing




Beliaththa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qtr_67Dd2RgHjFcl2RIECQvVwiNDMnlF/view?usp=sharing




Hambanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1947D1LcCB9Af0DrKEHNyKjOYTzcLWVAT/view?usp=sharing




Katuwana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FWMhNDIhQWUvbiqrxCD5lbkbokqiJ_qS/view?usp=sharing




Lunugamwehera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rZ2m-mJpRM0WepUvu5MR1v3yGhiwp1lN/view?usp=sharing




Okewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K18zPWLnALhq_B7Giln-1GuElO_3YbwA/view?usp=sharing




Sooriyawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K9UAriYNCTCQJD9uhTrZTn6MrZo56jKd/view?usp=sharing




Tangalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lguuhLZfmWKhD0FSe2gh7WNylNitYFQV/view?usp=sharing




Tissamaharamaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16QRJ609U-iFpjiP51_bbtPC2Una7RnIv/view?usp=sharing




Walasmulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Te1MhFJ67jwzwF6E4jVbEoyuXD-EZml4/view?usp=sharing




Weeraketiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PUSVr_jQbPPODKJUwxcbSyrIzfFUxR1V/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r1oj5GhA0E4MQywOEfR9lFTAZVIxVaAC/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12rZBGgJtXceUUC7fBdF6tmCvQ0LUSu-L/view?usp=sharing




Trincomalee District





Gomarankadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8Xq0gyTxNqOHn1KfLKd6uN4nNZkBaCW/view?usp=sharing




Kanthale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1APN4HYzf8QgHsTvLGoDUbtxDT5m7zUi_/view?usp=sharing




Kinniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sr1Nc0i3rVu4wzJlk387xCaNQy3Cn96h/view?usp=sharing




Kuchchaveli : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Q9HmtF9xBrbXnpWnTpJ7apHtlVweEFc/view?usp=sharing




Muthur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LAUQyPikN-RSsRMQZJEz56ekpJEUOUt1/view?usp=sharing




Padavi Sripura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-14pqcpcTiIUaJ-3vLqqi2Ota6JsxKl/view?usp=sharing




Seruwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k-uZaE2l5bqe9luhjHXxsLh-CCFAbypP/view?usp=sharing




Thambalagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xn75mIklxQqgesD15XEGydkUgB0x2N0H/view?usp=sharing




Trincomalee Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BpuvSntkHeGdOAlnEQVCsLjAulNzZBiG/view?usp=sharing




Werugal – Echchalampattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bQFEUXZwB7tcQdLCY9Z74qat-xSfOdef/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FQXdEGxoeTQ00P-8ONZvxAwH_OD-dhP1/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBZwlysgSwiA1SznJbauy9iHs86wk0Ml/view?usp=sharing




Batticaloa District





Eravur Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V-IhDrcuaZvrAqGey0-JQl3mmY92XIVT/view?usp=sharing




Eravur-Town : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CUOgiPGcWAm8942Z5O7N39xtbkYzuThN/view?usp=sharing




Kattankudy : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ItFoz3uLntbpGz_mleA7B_ROjLvnaoPI/view?usp=sharing




Koralei Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PKUhJXpUk8mf1KW21LGBO7b1tCU0QGMV/view?usp=sharing




Koralei Pattu Central : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B87KDTska6W7G3u-PloA_k-SnCfj_DsK/view?usp=sharing




Koralei Pattu North – Vakarai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jC8ZwT4DIAuyD4KQwBfWAF1jCdGyuUJd/view?usp=sharing




Koralei Pattu South Kiran : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xN-NBUpo6iZLxjsCnp2v18xNVpwvrIvw/view?usp=sharing




Koralei Pattu West Oddamavadi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QYOu5ktw_qJnAdzrL_4OkYRiNK_k4EKO/view?usp=sharing




Manmunai North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KhH6b24ZpJhMPK56v16fG30kjZH_xLwf/view?usp=sharing




Manmunai Pattu Arei Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ilbn4U7qQAioAiLWAunrERUUSk_HDfvP/view?usp=sharing




Manmunai South Kaluwanchikudy : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dB_rKWyrLpi3g0AiAJcqy5SIp_-ISyj-/view?usp=sharing




Manmunai South West Padippalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rnGgvR3CwMcQ6VPqWW3GZvYcI8mpg3Do/view?usp=sharing




Manmunai West Vavunativu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mDc3QKDBcvXQP79ljRJh5ncyZQd25Aez/view?usp=sharing




Porativu Pattu Vellavely : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p4PPFnk2eMlX3o-Wlp-kH5AFC2G9FzWK/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10DbCbVUf_Ye_n6Ah6QgzGTkr3qQd326k/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y_vJVa0du1t07GA0HCib7gDaW3Niev-9/view?usp=sharing




Nuwara-Eliya District




Ambagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qELiTKzmcfoclgQ0RqA0TgS3v5rx14xN/view?usp=sharing




Hanguranketha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VZ0kyJl4SynBtuoEf2_JTxoRRP-QJYfQ/view?usp=sharing




Kothmale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mZgw93UT-R4NVAw-xjb9TjYCGUx46LBF/view?usp=sharing




NuwaraEliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1czieHVgT6wtvuEVdCOpHUF-mGDki3AUX/view?usp=sharing




Walapane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NH2Y0UwsLPGGNj8ZOnlrLdktKLj_R0VT/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KhwmTNJQy-YggMtoUJjXHNYRxJRJGko2/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j9ROtnPvcOVV5FGsGFr5eOQP_KiP5Kaz/view?usp=sharing




Colombo District




Colombo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-XI6RBT7YRN19jE-o7Y62mrM0jXZ5Vk/view?usp=sharing




Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1coKtzOf_iOb9wkAKjKFalVRixsmCaH_5/view?usp=sharing




Homagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lIJCsGp-7r1txqcYb_Cv2tN71UA63x-i/view?usp=sharing




Kaduwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19dYoYo8TBTY1CQLQoZ1eBsfq6V0ZapEk/view?usp=sharing




Kesbewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zErZiMgC9-iARU_CnOMLJQTHqE_layvc/view?usp=sharing




Kolonnawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rqtS6ljf_yS9DO8Ar_r2iX043PBBPD4d/view?usp=sharing




Maharagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16sh8wejzKx3tvANaNmruWMhcW1HUhHHU/view?usp=sharing




Moratuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FpU5h82V7HvJmiNU33OOWK_VrZlQKpRC/view?usp=sharing




Padukka https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W0TsYcDLRfPNF2XBuHunA6q8SiWf3vJ5/view?usp=sharing




Ratmalana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hj50TygKb-OgoWjPmstPAc4j_OsSIOZU/view?usp=sharing




Seethawaka – Hanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qK-mcRi5-ZEr6di0nZkBhePYhpe6HvqV/view?usp=sharing




Sri Jayawardhenapura – Kotte : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOiYSaBUgj5NzyI45gaahWWyNdtFOBR5/view?usp=sharing




Thimbirigasyaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kRqPHr-FiUXY1NPq7hNpaOWvZwOSucVh/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ztm7KijsKQzWv1IzsqyBECnHxI0poOtt/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18iFG8oImItwO6um01avLhOwSElYVxEyn/view?usp=sharing




Puttalam District




Anamaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t-Rj2RUw_8SewQVc4o8fV3u2r-1wgT9R/view?usp=sharing




Arachchikattuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SFghP2O8O6UfIm7zGoAiifP6evlO6h9/view?usp=sharing




Chilaw: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LP9V2N-YwbJ0k_WtCg3L1ZwIHg8BbSYk/view?usp=sharing




Dankotuwa: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1leysHIbsJ5o1510au_gkLvGIfu4FOxqE/view?usp=sharing




Kalpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xpgYRZvTSaR26y7mDVtwiSdYp-2H5aet/view?usp=sharing




Karuwalagaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FJzTF8AZlR6OcmvlMXEjPRguzPlUpAoh/view?usp=sharing




Madampe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1neF7REyzC_L8mTDyy5HpvATKW7HDBe8a/view?usp=sharing




Mahakumbukkadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oqOlP-2aA8NNAZUzJz5l-5X1i76tBVuR/view?usp=sharing




Mahawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P_yqlIugR6QTH3YW4ZE1AhqL2oC-TTpE/view?usp=sharing




Mundel : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BlNk8_5D9aO2Q3o-e0m1T0LilKNTNkMK/view?usp=sharing




Nattandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OPyETgvbsN89vLurmqPJW0edjToUdeMF/view?usp=sharing




Nwagattegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S9UZyxaxBjT6tLYZH-lPFM2B1vKQmdwn/view?usp=sharing




Pallama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ttyhuIOgk44GGg3wD4wydbxXRwDB5wTu/view?usp=sharing




Puttalam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xTUdeXDAMPFyAvBH3n-tNa4g6HeREKRD/view?usp=sharing




Wanathawilluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11WRdkwNccb_LU05-346jTZ0_cV03Ng_j/view?usp=sharing




Wennappuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r_j1wIZNcY256mM0aC46sAVQuu4Np64O/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GCL8hfQ4kVxkudFOeQ9qpfMqOg9eAmZn/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tyCrB471YKMffb9eCTRWkttnuPCgj3gc/view?usp=sharing




Kalutara District




Agalawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zqv5uTd0v1abrj-k8TldkNFlNNrFXlS1/view?usp=sharing




Baduraliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WuhSmAx32ttDr6TkLzfrG_4116SSRp8-/view?usp=sharing




Bandaragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X2pvkX6vBI1EDZKCFjCtSOj2lmjpwoO8/view?usp=sharing




Beruwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hM-LVtAmrBXLUkh_sbZ4YoCRQUhXPRAK/view?usp=sharing




Bulathsinhala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-CH5BZ2REEsvKsVolpBB0EKVfFQw2s9E/view?usp=sharing




Dodangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/116Zta1RljAO-s6neWIPYNPb20upbNam8/view?usp=sharing




Horana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rdtL_suHYJNhZQv63S1PL1Y-VSLiAn8I/view?usp=sharing




Ingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZUs_Jtb5GR0PBcJtgqPJ1lMoFXw-unnc/view?usp=sharing




Kalutara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oCdHJ1VHWV4TUp6Q-LtDU10QnK52Ohs8/view?usp=sharing




Madurawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/151YnxTfnoymKoiBolSkQESk9Y74zg1fN/view?usp=sharing




Mathugama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBBm9XyBt5P8hbZEtfXzVZnqfXFdLZDF/view?usp=sharing




Millaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1caxPJ95t4PMREAvAxharrwbGH1yK9KPE/view?usp=sharing




Panadura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bh71Y5n5Snj2LA41h4iq-N9R8P1dD-GD/view?usp=sharing




Walallawita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ICSDYbXKMKAon1nUnji0wlpc_T4ud3-B/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vk9X1-3NqL2Jrr8NM9sarAFFY80v6RAq/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SXiMGz_FhCaAi5VXnGVegLV2rLFqbygE/view?usp=sharing




Galle District




Akmeemana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1prSw2PVvIqwwNzXwKwVqE37DWwzoGOwg/view?usp=sharing




Ambalangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O0CojXnmP8uHiHd1MXyAw4-cv-YmPC09/view?usp=sharing




Baddegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1965B2u8OWcVF9pERkNMyYmNhiyMgwRlc/view?usp=sharing




Balapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18XO_rlUAoG9A_GgRzz5BioEmz9lZTRgt/view?usp=sharing




Benthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/136RdoLkkQpBMFRj5hGme8YjKfuMonDhU/view?usp=sharing




Bope-Poddala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E4txaNN7TN88SqAi3iT0sNN0uAx50ckF/view?usp=sharing




Elpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13UTfxj5yJlmXKNHz6zaXS__MeyJEuX7V/view?usp=sharing




Galle Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pf6WnUlWyzexxfxE0M4EO62t1UKJQVMQ/view?usp=sharing




Gonapinuwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lh585qEh-CdknSUOSJijZeB_-I3lywyU/view?usp=sharing




Habaraduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N7fefEVpggZSqi5UDDrI3H7ZaBVYv41j/view?usp=sharing




Hikkaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KD390fro_eD_chhQuJIAq42gXQNGpfel/view?usp=sharing




Imaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xMvHCyxRgk1_zfuBPFXr1MHSjOvQBYvR/view?usp=sharing




Karandeniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DML-Fr64S7QU2hwFgjdnyGykdFmPu6zX/view?usp=sharing




Nagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZItldmJe5dKmWZTAw7bhgwRTqQ5BoNFR/view?usp=sharing




Neluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bfL7rrPvt7pZV9FUMP5SMHAEbvdle0oY/view?usp=sharing




Niyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t8iN3qKb88iHvkC8inNnqZ13gJVZYzsv/view?usp=sharing




Thawalama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dzrXQFAt-2sD6fNR_HPbSoIukbyYZpwr/view?usp=sharing




Weliwitiya – Divitura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jNKqNu-A-DPbJ2hBWiHHKJZyr1igaWx1/view?usp=sharing




Yakkalamulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BSQsU0WnvtHCswvJ1aRvUs-422X3hurm/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GqY9saA80qCv4DjCwHo3zfwWa29CN8Xm/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u0nJ-veg2BkDgUgAJ_sNLJ27w-ERqnuF/view?usp=sharing




Monaragala District




Badalkumbura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JG608PObiAV74zilHOKAVEdcpFJ3pD1G/view?usp=sharing




Bibila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dg02KcLmwHh36DzPo0KD6kbk3hsk7Lgs/view?usp=sharing




Buttala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_BSuF5seAIEdmy7SiMSuI89TO_-cApTQ/view?usp=sharing




Kataragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GsP_wLQ69iElrez7QF8pIvqxNaiNgAPM/view?usp=sharing




Madulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1370wJ5_qkTvPD5uCJvcIqb0uIUsvp3R4/view?usp=sharing




Medagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pj4pzm9nuTn820Q4ACohacbEpxAO0B4H/view?usp=sharing




Monaragala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1miMMZ5vu6bY628affAJvZeycZqE8rLfV/view?usp=sharing




Sewanagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/139bGVSoLYpYwDQc_7XxqGXIZ4m7sJIop/view?usp=sharing




Siyambanduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FYAkOn1BkqYmqgodHibI2H4ofvTxBfl2/view?usp=sharing




Thanamalwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HCoxcbYjeUWdfl1iR42dR-MY9zd2-KbV/view?usp=sharing




Wellawaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1seqk2JCEk3ZiXLX-c99ktDIkBPFWYEkt/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C4iwtPF73GpqaZA9M3gPqiMAJMIphZmP/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o7J5oWrZKp817XTsuAtxLH1gMFVe9zi1/view?usp=sharing




Matara District




AKURESSA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W8rpuj7VBsseCv-jE6emBCSNXHsOEQ1C/view?usp=sharing




ATHURALIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NzZQ-49ICxNqpvLh7IGaac9jyY_TA6zX/view?usp=sharing




DEVINUWARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IhgB8elQG4CjMblwSdprpR39xfTGBMx_/view?usp=sharing




DIKWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gogk341etW5mj4JmhlExU-wAdOxh3wKT/view?usp=sharing




HAKMANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tmyqGEhexy-ShtV-MdmtrxM_0GxBv5Uz/view?usp=sharing




KAMBURUPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWgeX63_ysNqsMXRU1KbO76i0U03UnMX/view?usp=sharing




KIRINDA – PUHULWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZN0kCRWjAcp8paOhyIrO-hT4s0EsXz5g/view?usp=sharing




KOTAPOLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1trApZmxbvNxsTmYOD7geBc0d_p-JTpw2/view?usp=sharing




MALIMBODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q3dd69NJzHOWYAp3RJseV6zHBKQ8Mf-7/view?usp=sharing




MATARA (Four gravets) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WPpi6FZPZbtvaSsqWwqLugZxYdcGr6er/view?usp=sharing




MULATIYANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MSvlXon6V9e9xU3fUqFB78kcledt5Q86/view?usp=sharing




PASGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i7gIWv3XlqEtmLXoxZ2ahh0tlaYsfoC6/view?usp=sharing




PITABEDDARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UR4HMm8GEJjUh4p3fGwc6XkPi8UUFXSA/view?usp=sharing




THIHAGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sOvcKdBF5QNHWKrt7lTjooCYRdtCpjaz/view?usp=sharing




WELIGAMA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12e6P1Kw54QypGtDY3-0p1jUWX75AWeMS/view?usp=sharing




WELIPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_jfAj8xGU_BaHek8f_efaMAkLzBa40TP/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4YOhErII55gpfyprTXVEktVnb9y2rnF/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOTr3S7whzYFQemH00RBudoXSP-ZeSWb/view?usp=sharing




Kegalle District




Aranayaka : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17L3Rt1hNjGZxn7s6c8izXEpPjvAilNrj/view?usp=sharing




Bulathkohupitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18m8PRyGYQaSGt6B5TbDH0sDXoCnxbKy9/view?usp=sharing




Dehiovita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BfwVyohZHl9KYnDlMLQvEWE4rpxCbK4w/view?usp=sharing




Deraniyagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z9LMRWCDqR2nRYyiC_Q4iN9toS-qLJPL/view?usp=sharing




Galigamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s5Vkwjw1KKxsQDNSahp5GHMmT3B-jo5u/view?usp=sharing




Kegalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sz8k8QOut1dwNqPwPAisWEJ3GgOnx_9i/view?usp=sharing




Mawanella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EaNEkIyseJXO4FR5WmMUSBBMDcad4W5p/view?usp=sharing




Rambukkana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sjdM9JpuPduyhJNjN4nTPVzJiuQsR_db/view?usp=sharing




Ruwanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wfjxl_sJPevBklXUB4T2JnhFAAs1OTtx/view?usp=sharing




Warakapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p_XX2cyM_RfbZ9l1fyGa3lmXVmSrbh6z/view?usp=sharing




Yatiyanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dAAvuGzXtNvcTQIrbWHFisX193C5aGpH/view?usp=sharing




Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OBy0Wz2KMvArBk39sqhfy8FA0v3yYcux/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14NXrKeFB8L0BzMj7Xu6iP-m5OcLrQwyb/view?usp=sharing




Kilinochchi District




Kandavalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bsslYpRbGKj4SfAnWbFcszQko76uz-FQ/view?usp=sharing




Karachchi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vblcf1sT3V3gcFMoud9oHCbv-x-WFfJe/view?usp=sharing




Pachchileippali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hMao8iZbuMoxvFxMQUzP7rSEsnrIn6Ju/view?usp=sharing




Punakari : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18M2hA9b4omuDccNixiv5PwVq0idvXKK7/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnmh3f9dNdk9hIKAlofvhbXzGwYGK0BA/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bzRvoPUuatwscSdjOM_pBxEIex_d61m/view?usp=sharing




Mulathivu District




Manthei East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/189-33RNtmatdSyJ4turI7i_j8WaedLan/view?usp=sharing




Maritime Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k0FgzTMzCwZpYb-sP6408YAm1c6jl6uA/view?usp=sharing




Oddusudan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g3dN8oemzSrt70AK9fnUSytZFkPu7Fff/view?usp=sharing




Puthukkudiyiruppu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TptYynG1juTistrWC0KeKLDleCmswPXf/view?usp=sharing




Thunukkai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-9TeCVQ23Nv7b4tbZSuwIW0Wpt417_Gh/view?usp=sharing




Welioya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FogUMcVkKJdBAp8XDRdGhwjigZAxC2vP/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18O74vkwC9lUdf7lThbOPvzAWgdRDCb9D/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uP52py2YLBJq3uPecj8s_EUgTbfNMaI8/view?usp=sharing




Gampaha District




Attanagalla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_qr0NtO19fAFhU7T7kTwV9okyl7QbJds/view?usp=sharing




Biyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xJ_h6P5r8qnJfbtlFYlH9UWVHteZgSva/view?usp=sharing




Divulapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A-yVv3wd1I9AI91ZFdjUpI53D3LvGEeb/view?usp=sharing




Dompe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11AV4XEsFU-L8l7YTBKOh-mkuAbrEJ3E5/view?usp=sharing




Gampaha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17fa3dOlYJ10IhVP1LthDuB5O9QAsTBev/view?usp=sharing




Ja-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BWg-54_8eaAxtTwc5E25mYD2qkCJwVOd/view?usp=sharing




Katana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16CZlku_Y7rUKn76kCxbftrSz-Lblreij/view?usp=sharing




Kelaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tymi664jEq2Vh9lQCD_muTfE_G_kecnN/view?usp=sharing




Mahara-Kadawatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18HclSWEfeXgA82TvN22gos9SswNGXo42/view?usp=sharing




Meerigiama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_Z4ktyf4973-CnmJrxTEblxUmkRJWlzy/view?usp=sharing




Negambo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rOq4s5cf0ggLZ349Fgg8DSQZpBPPOIm1/view?usp=sharing




Wattala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gDDPmlbHG3yH13e_aUOHubDJA-dqvCzi/view?usp=sharing




Minuwangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n0sXopIuhu_pj0kpH-Zh0B1Q5F4KzthA/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : HTTPS://drive.google.com/file/d/1nALvC0rfJiyQkqpbwLwPB8ew3jPKt77j/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_nlWKbp8R25oxckonCYOmc5vIIaDYBkk/view?usp=sharing




Polonnaruwa District




Dimbulagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FAXw3bwvs-oc-CDmV5UUggUocPMWUOGP/view?usp=sharing




Elahera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YzPoeqpT1Kk9fF3LfdnmSyeiE3sYl2TK/view?usp=sharing




Hingurakgoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GMSMLW2rtVAj1MfaeHZQ71rxElA2EbuW/view?usp=sharing




Lankapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14rOxYvMStQJddIaGMV20w5H3ecTSOO1Q/view?usp=sharing




Medirigiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JBQU58m_OE3kJpCOHZsRaJ1b6dXIb1ZO/view?usp=sharing




Thamankaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knv8IvG0mjE7fIVTL_xcKNgboZm5d4V4/view?usp=sharing




Welikanda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-B_wWjCqUlbjcKPzkBdcsM8n9aB7W0RJ/view?usp=sharing




Pending List https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Q1f4zpeTqOF0soq6J3wGC3SqP6wleDO/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_bWTQQrLlxsa4tRQUkuvz6Y24S5GLzvV/view?usp=sharing




Matale District




Ambanganga Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SQBUN6Lka3oxveEo1QqrnNBHRIYMlOj/view?usp=sharing




Dambulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11Dxanja8pxqQVkPjzWbKNNr8pCiSTVo2/view?usp=sharing




Galewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BMxHe8SJDIrVa-9F-GogB8vx_fCghacl/view?usp=sharing




Laggala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mOUMJ2GC6ARug36i3K2QpqhHLxDcc0LR/view?usp=sharing




Mathale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1USxWeNpH4loH23tPWb6FPpBr3c2hyF_v/view?usp=sharing




Naula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xzgsD4aDbhNbRcwHJkQfk7iNuuldbO7y/view?usp=sharing

Pallepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OK7ziJnAIrpgZRQtwej68Zez9PfQNqz_/view?usp=sharing




Raththota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vo6PTpVZSv5qiIM87QveGB8LUTl3_3IF/view?usp=sharing




Ukuwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fsvayVXfV_6ztswMlNSgquzJqqAMInbO/view?usp=sharing




Wilgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fg6k-I2mG-e5DMYe-DbykgePFwKTJ2fY/view?usp=sharing




Yatawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osBAEgUZ8e9JumI9GcJunliat8qGn7w3/view?usp=sharing




Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12SKqm5VjKRVESCSaaqmI77_6sW9FYEeQ/view?usp=sharing




Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Px6A_GclWeZ8IRakHzC3m1hpIphhy8I0/view?usp=sharing


