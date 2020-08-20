The selected list of 50,000 graduates who will be employed by the government has been published

The selected list of graduates who will receive jobs under 50,000 employment for graduates program, has been released by the government.The list is available on the official website of the Ministry of Public Administration.



Selected List

Galenbindunuwewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JtrTMqAPya2XeDm-soDiFyZIxfKLXsRf/view?usp=sharing

Galnewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WEgBVGG5-GgUQRgsQFaiIVgHO01HtmLE/view?usp=sharing

Horowpothana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q0b9tAS91xiBiyn1ugXlYr3yMAKseaqh/view?usp=sharing

Ipalogama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pVckCM82Dl_2mNSiFtFBSu5vb9LGSQpq/view?usp=sharing

Kahatagasdigiliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JOT2-TSUiEPIYFKcUzxkvU0pxLoWsnx5/view?usp=sharing

Kebithigollewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CC2IhHqAl-jLpB5U9RgCLfnjgqc00Tmv/view?usp=sharing

Kekirawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rmPX1_8lvUbvub8gwkpMMT5DvrJ_J92u/view?usp=sharing

Madawachchiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/109Ha5cdr3mdZFdDgpX-EAm4FJKC8s8HT/view?usp=sharing

Mahawilachchiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W1AA07O9fgVrcBIVQ4tiRiLzodExmWtO/view?usp=sharing

Mihinthale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QvQEUfv4FvnwTG4IkhZg7lV3B9fdsrNh/view?usp=sharing

Nachchaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18C7lMRuO2qGgGxKToq9ixYwFBklECOeL/view?usp=sharing

Nochchiyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18oieb7UPlA8M2wXKBrZVeVAErqeK0xwF/view?usp=sharing

Nuwaragampalatha Central : https://drive.google.com/file/d/176fOEMQaVkW-bjbUMCkedwFrxq3aQIuN/view?usp=sharing

Nuwaragampalatha East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19dXdTeHxZDe6ObmNvqizGADSRZN73ySx/view?usp=sharing

Padaviya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LsY4BsZJAWc9pkrTfpucGwTXqOG202kU/view?usp=sharing

Palagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_mwrkn7GPYt6M82aDkv_hqRxUwZUNZWR/view?usp=sharing

Palugaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HKXLTtRlIe51AzokIYGxuaKD4eDNqrgf/view?usp=sharing

Rajanganaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xXb3m8k8f26xPVEqWWvd2qQjO8mBCF5D/view?usp=sharing

Rambewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UAO6nZFTaez1YBsrW5ACmFc92sYDuuzI/view?usp=sharing

Thalawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Dvqi1EMRhlFC61r4kS8FPUGQH69A2Hz/view?usp=sharing

Thambuttegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MF0Rm7YIyaseOZtBI0YWI5opaVzUgmfH/view?usp=sharing

Thirappane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sh91X_8Nx5aI1FppJtYRcyNr419hPdfI/view?usp=sharing

Pending List :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a9DXE_sK6MdXvFyQi5MxopJFq2MQlJVU/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H1-Hrn1Y4qCada96oJ3q_QsUZD_61ohq/view?usp=sharing





Rathnapura District



Ayagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14LtLOPRREUC0qx0qDRjQkt5AKdnRYKhW/view?usp=sharing

Balangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1veje5VglEWYEcEdZTOr_T2OXAM-sDEy4/view?usp=sharing

Eheliyagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oTmW8aA9mhFG53kjbArg3HluFwob8LjZ/view?usp=sharing

Elapatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AGBROQ6Koit-Ei6ry7B678tk9jITH707/view?usp=sharing

Embilipitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xz8CANlP3KWJA8QMK5xz6RpOJS5Zl5Bx/view?usp=sharing

Godakawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AL29vIvh4o2r3r6PIi-k5J9VMu-_TCBq/view?usp=sharing

Imbulpe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16oaiHjasCmWS5ox4z3X26haiocubxqBP/view?usp=sharing

Kahawaththa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L9Obev_81Vceds64hAXSmgjyI4tHBYTr/view?usp=sharing

Kalawana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ak0AV4bbKyPtDvTmJSL3Asb91QXiPGc2/view?usp=sharing

Kiriella :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ph1D9W8CGKWu2vT4KVYMs3myb-cED7Tr/view?usp=sharing

Kolonna : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B8IbIOxcw3rXpVufdmL8JNK4CkPQUW4Y/view?usp=sharing

Kuruwita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SN7pD3g62_pp1-JaoMfCNQBfKaiWfxH3/view?usp=sharing

Nivithigala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N0jf91TGp1vCVaSWqRe0gNukZxZJPUov/view?usp=sharing

Opanayake : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pd6KMuclQKvlgdv_WoS4wguPMjT0ju_U/view?usp=sharing

Pelmadulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8DtcoPtN4AZAIJrxWG0drEq-b_QTksQ/view?usp=sharing

Rathnapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XFPsdZgq2LxZjQ0xyeJPuDUIcF637bYj/view?usp=sharing

Weligepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xR7Az4bbDIW3S3teum1EvPjiSmHKUuDi/view?usp=sharing

Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dKMBYsWt0ANFdcUMsDkLT36CNCrA_zcD/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tt6Mufy4jxLTIiqz612P8vsuSeL5LLz8/view?usp=sharing





Vauniya District





Vavuniya South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19ITSYsxaF9rKBujksx26Usj3WP42xcpI/view?usp=sharing

Vavuniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nmIUbYzEN0YkIXkjd4_tqUasMEEstaa4/view?usp=sharing

Vavuniya North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-kgKnFUYJ92TRItus_BwdeM98hzqE0Wl/view?usp=sharing

Vengalacheddikulam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VB9FWiyN0hKnZwrTdAB6DYyf45MM2AqH/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1obC5_y3oUbq_BfXJbmIOaWJRvBl1YbLa/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i8OWTu7Yoa0dROVtbPdyekOwhFMG1O6M/view?usp=sharing





Badulla District



Badulla: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11mm4YarI8Re6ejQvp_7wgvRWlcBIvpzB/view?usp=sharing

Bandarawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mw2XsE56SHUZKRC8KJ6_oGAd_YHH34yH/view?usp=sharing

Ella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FOELaF_g1iImXJvnQLLtWd62Mcqc1jIF/view?usp=sharing

Haldummulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YUDn9WveHy3Us_L-C_6lxn3sFmUhL9pf/view?usp=sharing

Hali-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b-dqMrGeMSgElG83Ys3kLmMM9dbeMhJ-/view?usp=sharing

Haputhale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12MMfyIcUV7ABsEJ0_ZUZt69vgGxUztZH/view?usp=sharing

Kandeketiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GiA10ueKQLFgVuWNepoFgJ-gVoObgKMI/view?usp=sharing

Lunugala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AGGHeu-nzHbrhRBHgRtMyjFNpCPkxDWf/view?usp=sharing

Mahiyangana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q6GLiXXC40FEnhF9QDEFrtdIhZMF3yS6/view?usp=sharing

Meegahakiwula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HOuNnLW70PSeKdIjRwpW-wVZyqHUmRhQ/view?usp=sharing

Passara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OnV_DwhGFauXhz4JPUk5XhWaTwwBKmMV/view?usp=sharing

Ridimaliyadda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lrsI96rEJTMLBX2Q5O4jtGjHW6FFcVir/view?usp=sharing

Soranathota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eBnkzjW6hndsf4cBdq2c62TPaL4KGn4O/view?usp=sharing

Uva-Paranagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kIc2a1ESPTIUynq4l5czJe_-6HEqIUKb/view?usp=sharing

Welimada : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nAns1-fP7DcbDgMnYNgrmHtHv66T3SGu/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QboYILMEtRBijyA-BnvuLcphNMl1_o2i/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tJc-KsaLA3hURn7mNN4y1UbsJEP-ytkD/view?usp=sharing





Ampara District





Addalachchena : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t29pmz_AC4X1KytrannOxWQI8rOOLvEQ/view?usp=sharing

Akkaraipattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/110v1Ml5WolUJc5R1PFw2x-RB0UaL8ixP/view?usp=sharing

Alayadivembu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10J9X4yHE3D5xjXiTFUArIcH3h_o6rcI-/view?usp=sharing

Ampara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zD2-JOvQ9gUxuSOHhoVJzjyIUZj8PWAV/view?usp=sharing

Damana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1das1iTWJVGIZ_YzDZkes7UrdZO3_Sg15/view?usp=sharing

Dehiaththakandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/150veuj9lb21nT2GYeGpSz2kSzJJTwJFW/view?usp=sharing

Irakkamam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k40CnDbiDU7aYQuRRr__B98eqCgk95Lr/view?usp=sharing

Kalmunai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eQ34qHXMut5YeoNiOCmceRxJaKOCaIG6/view?usp=sharing

Kalmunai tamil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14x9sYpsRtZR0V_TlHVd3E8tr7A8Xcdk9/view?usp=sharing

Karaithivu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QZcsYckt8ru3DLjPCwp0f_d6tLm9NUHk/view?usp=sharing

Lahugala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aA41XG-7OjSb-Rz1x2TRngd8NNJaig7x/view?usp=sharing

Mahaoya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hNj5LVIErikVuS5LzWgJxd2LrcrtHcca/view?usp=sharing

Navithanveli : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wrdM22Wkm7_9eRzB2lTPTXoyn4U7z0al/view?usp=sharing

Ninthavur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15pMYrOVHEb82OQLMW4-iiHIMecfS1LnK/view?usp=sharing

Padiyathalawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i5qZa_qzBdy3xaTCYm9LzdITvW-wwCuz/view?usp=sharing

Pothuvil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qme9hlTHkBxCDGKGwwJEiaOsb0SviIOY/view?usp=sharing

Sainthamaruthu :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aCVMqa8nH2cSeqDqZS-1_dp_FeyzEb2S/view?usp=sharing

Sammanthurai :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sp1QR1sjI1EW4rznbOnfOhiEe9xw2dBi/view?usp=sharing

Thirukkovil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lGVYP1EokA9RiA2huJlnalvTRj5L9iOZ/view?usp=sharing

Uhana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FZp5m_K-3_zlagvu7RQsc5Q7CZJKiI66/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FZeq2KjETZQUxqU5M41U-V8UjUfBPTHA/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xyK39O9FscEXlWyldhhSM8tIz6LDDq-A/view?usp=sharing





Mannar District



Madu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pqHwBvhh5W4OzOktyPGl0MNYJK-HaPKg/view?usp=sharing

Mannar : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JGxIh9F4zncPwryWQmr6RgXYEmWXi5e1/view?usp=sharing

Manthei West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vsf3cDKUQP3sdnqPyInjyoWvpXykrGrZ/view?usp=sharing

Musali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aEwq0wCA8oXbzJIlW6OHKd0gY7zsvEsC/view?usp=sharing

Nanattan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XCT5apn0FFXr_NLg4M6IhsDaYCnVIpR/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aqxzKfOEODz0vTliJRzLH81dRgym7Le7/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4KTFJKcJyquWXeJBxr5QqvybOYiLoWR/view?usp=sharing





Kandy District





Akurana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1orVr4yxYg5q-jz8eh8x56NbA5fL4msJp/view?usp=sharing

Delthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z7RAUW4Om7jCUrlD4HkrI3daBmypu9Jd/view?usp=sharing

Doluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UbB0nNgBRmBxAOKDlyK_q1cwc7gjZg9n/view?usp=sharing

Ganga Ihala Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CiP0bCIVtTrvD8NOP19vtJam_Iyxn0DW/view?usp=sharing

Gangawata Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18y0IKpRRyAYtZuDmVv5UT7GMPwR9SJw2/view?usp=sharing

Harispattuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wJ6YiI_XYj0X0DSlJQYOx2ewE6n_q9b6/view?usp=sharing

Hatharaliyadda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4gkP1VSwHzM10OLPgxrWoAzfTORU4n_/view?usp=sharing

Kundasale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y5rjBPF1Z2dWzCw-cYXAO1PFN5gm1ABy/view?usp=sharing

Medadumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PZF7xgYjLoefou8AlfuCWQdOlatdNPUl/view?usp=sharing

Minipe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1stA7Z9K0JW1Srorj9r5yW141IwaBojq3/view?usp=sharing

Panwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sdQi2tExwZjWv42LY8Is7RVwl3jUtTRO/view?usp=sharing

Pasbage Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VDSiKXiS2iaAvs2LLOELEcQW_wpFkDuy/view?usp=sharing

Pathadumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/152UUU-1alJ9tVZa_ii-gZcJLhnC0DcRn/view?usp=sharing

Pathahewaheta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z18xzcmojz0ITsd2TLNaUfQrDn1lB10U/view?usp=sharing

Poojapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b42B_-w95g2XjjwZr40IeKGNnbyleODG/view?usp=sharing

Galagedara/Thumpane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eSX4NLqoVjFXSLJ4K8pjUN1QskhvO79A/view?usp=sharing

Udapalatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/127CZOqRJ_u8Yuw5Esvbl04gZikQqJWu0/view?usp=sharing

Ududumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11d6T8NYSG6Ezunu8O1x6u1mAqIFFfPXl/view?usp=sharing

Udunuwara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cuxAHyc0BtcvyIsUPScQoI7naOcSnGqD/view?usp=sharing

Yatinuwara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dG5_fH3VjNp7V7fzchWc_XH4EIkvmJCK/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zG9lPa8H88Ec453Sd6wH3pf50NftbF6L/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SQNi5uUQlUtMhxS4eAzBwccerfHnXzW9/view?usp=sharing





Kurunegala District



Alawwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1egvE6IwQ43s665PKghic_10J1gY3BNS8/view?usp=sharing

Ambanpola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12yEKLM0qzrkcq2iRKutfvJhYgt20HiDr/view?usp=sharing

Bamunakotuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c6E9qVQB_tdzWTjYPLVlsLJKO3os-RZC/view?usp=sharing

Bingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g0HNOlfvm2ebPJcHZtVX5-0CcQZ5G-7t/view?usp=sharing

Ehatuwewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sThDhvm78_ihVA2ckFgHQLOKyA5SvLz4/view?usp=sharing

Galgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mtzTcDU6ri4EaMLUv6NAb0JpLckoAZUZ/view?usp=sharing

Ganewatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15QzGbnez8p7N5oDmNAJXKbGN0IKi5OYF/view?usp=sharing

Giribawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vybySsgDY1A_t0Q8rcavOwyGMDHTk3Aq/view?usp=sharing

Ibbagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cYut-2Sh1ONXGo6j8rt6QfzlSOo1qCK5/view?usp=sharing

Kobeigane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MayptRnmmKprcn5C_ZgtMwTzmw_Os_mf/view?usp=sharing

Kotawehara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FBkVmYW6tSoxF5-j0Hm53quYbQylrhz7/view?usp=sharing

Kuliyapitiya East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Oyi1_MD7k0MTewXAf1efC1KbyFtNKqDa/view?usp=sharing

Kuliyapitiya West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gOiqNmm9WM0qSGE3YLpxzW6R5qkWUcxf/view?usp=sharing

Kurunegala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zd9FhxX7_8TC4f_TI8RVlnBp-dDWeTwU/view?usp=sharing

Maho : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zB-B30hd_uVqGSqrT9aWMzuqyrAT95g0/view?usp=sharing

Mallawapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zfPGBBCIii0SihFu1Mics9CzBy9x0kmk/view?usp=sharing

Maspotha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xkx0pEn3_Vw-CqfSVWe9bGI9eLYfHlZ1/view?usp=sharing

Mawathagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bYpCUUmPuv_5sVOLO3FW0b41Rs8taFvP/view?usp=sharing

Narammala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eEUJ68mAS9JKtXHke4EkTDxwhx9hW-I8/view?usp=sharing

Nikaweratiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12FLtrZ1ONCWrmFoJPnQIvBcJM9K2ugvv/view?usp=sharing

Paduwasnuwara East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vfNyuihDESCRwY_SkBXuP_OGCV3i3PpT/view?usp=sharing

Panduwasnuwara West – Hettipola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uauLzkirWk3P7vawcscnYgpFd_U6MBNL/view?usp=sharing

Pannala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JoEHoZkZTjWlATvvWldfk6GNdGMa8JPe/view?usp=sharing

Polgahawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I657jasfwVmAigfKKEQYT9LvX_8V7G00/view?usp=sharing

Polpithigama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vMUFvDC7VGlivkDyPgPgGLqsRCQzO8iC/view?usp=sharing

Rasnayakapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rJKgTlhKOUJOkoWQfR71QLTTcUu8MW_I/view?usp=sharing

Udubaddawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eb0sXtxo4VfTjrs2LorfDN033juBOU-7/view?usp=sharing

Wariyapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F0i-TRTmpxN2aKAhGiSMixexu-wdGjpF/view?usp=sharing

Weerambugedara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wpV2YsZTd6yTpF3kpK4v8s3Gh8UzHisw/view?usp=sharing

Rideegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ep_78YMPLeCRx317TE1VHqBCbCojBJGh/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jswsc7eMWGVWFwnGCSunQf6h6S2Ea2w3/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iYMlmEDWqARvqJxHZaOik4wVBqBBmuEL/view?usp=sharing





Jaffna District





Delft : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vq8QiJbJGCA3QCl7EVDNBTEUE-yOpDLM/view?usp=sharing

Island_North_Velanai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BedGYaHXZrTHuVsUqafaK4CYb1h6nXNq/view?usp=sharing

Island_South_kytes : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uVgv3avcnEQrUTvfhh8nNDIuycORJ0_7/view?usp=sharing

Jaffna : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FnQWPLZs1Nnn2JZqTN5WZGwPnBhb5UyY/view?usp=sharing

Karainagar : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iEXbMVdr2TK6VoMOZR5VhlxBpNE7iqyN/view?usp=sharing

Nallur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BauwJFNPX9s-z15PxyWKaeegZizX0Njm/view?usp=sharing

Thenmarachchi_Chavakachcheri : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q9NetpkS5v8rNHLqcFWz4ISM0L2h3Xlh/view?usp=sharing

Wadamarachchi_East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J9JJIHr80H_FDQr8IrGPY_gA17MWoPLG/view?usp=sharing

Wadamarachchi_North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12DDERx_CUKDx69g68oRy5BLOuyjZXxSU/view?usp=sharing

Wadamarachchi_South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sHN1gvom1QEEfxl49TI9FURC7QsoEOlj/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B71pt0SkAI-NnMSA8PTyAE1u1m_T9jtW/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WCn_K54P9eTP4373bM5ovgUWpivKKyjD/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8slAceFrNRdFeumPFO0I3lJ0pUHjN0o/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f5J5WhU7EY8r56hnfg0YBI1RRDROUDZd/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wAwVvJCfz3qChk10x1xRA345iYC6ILu_/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WDSSg1ljxgzgewbK2jtjUmfctJrlVWV0/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_CJ-cAAoFVB1JGfZHecQmTXL1pAvQA2M/view?usp=sharing





Hambantota District



Ambalanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11rfsN4R6YAQQg-AMQ3gsL-dn5aIlh5Oq/view?usp=sharing

Angunukolapellessa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HPG9qhmWVBdgdPLdRKWuCwDnuCt88Ecg/view?usp=sharing

Beliaththa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qtr_67Dd2RgHjFcl2RIECQvVwiNDMnlF/view?usp=sharing

Hambanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1947D1LcCB9Af0DrKEHNyKjOYTzcLWVAT/view?usp=sharing

Katuwana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FWMhNDIhQWUvbiqrxCD5lbkbokqiJ_qS/view?usp=sharing

Lunugamwehera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rZ2m-mJpRM0WepUvu5MR1v3yGhiwp1lN/view?usp=sharing

Okewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K18zPWLnALhq_B7Giln-1GuElO_3YbwA/view?usp=sharing

Sooriyawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K9UAriYNCTCQJD9uhTrZTn6MrZo56jKd/view?usp=sharing

Tangalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lguuhLZfmWKhD0FSe2gh7WNylNitYFQV/view?usp=sharing

Tissamaharamaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16QRJ609U-iFpjiP51_bbtPC2Una7RnIv/view?usp=sharing

Walasmulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Te1MhFJ67jwzwF6E4jVbEoyuXD-EZml4/view?usp=sharing

Weeraketiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PUSVr_jQbPPODKJUwxcbSyrIzfFUxR1V/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r1oj5GhA0E4MQywOEfR9lFTAZVIxVaAC/view?usp=sharing



Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12rZBGgJtXceUUC7fBdF6tmCvQ0LUSu-L/view?usp=sharing





Trincomalee District



Gomarankadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8Xq0gyTxNqOHn1KfLKd6uN4nNZkBaCW/view?usp=sharing

Kanthale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1APN4HYzf8QgHsTvLGoDUbtxDT5m7zUi_/view?usp=sharing

Kinniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sr1Nc0i3rVu4wzJlk387xCaNQy3Cn96h/view?usp=sharing

Kuchchaveli : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Q9HmtF9xBrbXnpWnTpJ7apHtlVweEFc/view?usp=sharing

Muthur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LAUQyPikN-RSsRMQZJEz56ekpJEUOUt1/view?usp=sharing

Padavi Sripura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-14pqcpcTiIUaJ-3vLqqi2Ota6JsxKl/view?usp=sharing

Seruwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k-uZaE2l5bqe9luhjHXxsLh-CCFAbypP/view?usp=sharing

Thambalagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xn75mIklxQqgesD15XEGydkUgB0x2N0H/view?usp=sharing

Trincomalee Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BpuvSntkHeGdOAlnEQVCsLjAulNzZBiG/view?usp=sharing

Werugal – Echchalampattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bQFEUXZwB7tcQdLCY9Z74qat-xSfOdef/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FQXdEGxoeTQ00P-8ONZvxAwH_OD-dhP1/view?usp=sharing



Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBZwlysgSwiA1SznJbauy9iHs86wk0Ml/view?usp=sharing





Batticaloa District



Eravur Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V-IhDrcuaZvrAqGey0-JQl3mmY92XIVT/view?usp=sharing

Eravur-Town : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CUOgiPGcWAm8942Z5O7N39xtbkYzuThN/view?usp=sharing

Kattankudy : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ItFoz3uLntbpGz_mleA7B_ROjLvnaoPI/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PKUhJXpUk8mf1KW21LGBO7b1tCU0QGMV/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu Central : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B87KDTska6W7G3u-PloA_k-SnCfj_DsK/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu North – Vakarai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jC8ZwT4DIAuyD4KQwBfWAF1jCdGyuUJd/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu South Kiran : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xN-NBUpo6iZLxjsCnp2v18xNVpwvrIvw/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu West Oddamavadi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QYOu5ktw_qJnAdzrL_4OkYRiNK_k4EKO/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KhH6b24ZpJhMPK56v16fG30kjZH_xLwf/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai Pattu Arei Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ilbn4U7qQAioAiLWAunrERUUSk_HDfvP/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai South Kaluwanchikudy : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dB_rKWyrLpi3g0AiAJcqy5SIp_-ISyj-/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai South West Padippalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rnGgvR3CwMcQ6VPqWW3GZvYcI8mpg3Do/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai West Vavunativu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mDc3QKDBcvXQP79ljRJh5ncyZQd25Aez/view?usp=sharing

Porativu Pattu Vellavely : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p4PPFnk2eMlX3o-Wlp-kH5AFC2G9FzWK/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10DbCbVUf_Ye_n6Ah6QgzGTkr3qQd326k/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y_vJVa0du1t07GA0HCib7gDaW3Niev-9/view?usp=sharing





Nuwara-Eliya District





Ambagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qELiTKzmcfoclgQ0RqA0TgS3v5rx14xN/view?usp=sharing

Hanguranketha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VZ0kyJl4SynBtuoEf2_JTxoRRP-QJYfQ/view?usp=sharing

Kothmale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mZgw93UT-R4NVAw-xjb9TjYCGUx46LBF/view?usp=sharing

NuwaraEliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1czieHVgT6wtvuEVdCOpHUF-mGDki3AUX/view?usp=sharing

Walapane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NH2Y0UwsLPGGNj8ZOnlrLdktKLj_R0VT/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KhwmTNJQy-YggMtoUJjXHNYRxJRJGko2/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j9ROtnPvcOVV5FGsGFr5eOQP_KiP5Kaz/view?usp=sharing





Colombo District





Colombo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-XI6RBT7YRN19jE-o7Y62mrM0jXZ5Vk/view?usp=sharing

Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1coKtzOf_iOb9wkAKjKFalVRixsmCaH_5/view?usp=sharing

Homagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lIJCsGp-7r1txqcYb_Cv2tN71UA63x-i/view?usp=sharing

Kaduwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19dYoYo8TBTY1CQLQoZ1eBsfq6V0ZapEk/view?usp=sharing

Kesbewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zErZiMgC9-iARU_CnOMLJQTHqE_layvc/view?usp=sharing

Kolonnawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rqtS6ljf_yS9DO8Ar_r2iX043PBBPD4d/view?usp=sharing

Maharagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16sh8wejzKx3tvANaNmruWMhcW1HUhHHU/view?usp=sharing

Moratuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FpU5h82V7HvJmiNU33OOWK_VrZlQKpRC/view?usp=sharing

Padukka https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W0TsYcDLRfPNF2XBuHunA6q8SiWf3vJ5/view?usp=sharing

Ratmalana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hj50TygKb-OgoWjPmstPAc4j_OsSIOZU/view?usp=sharing

Seethawaka – Hanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qK-mcRi5-ZEr6di0nZkBhePYhpe6HvqV/view?usp=sharing

Sri Jayawardhenapura – Kotte : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOiYSaBUgj5NzyI45gaahWWyNdtFOBR5/view?usp=sharing

Thimbirigasyaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kRqPHr-FiUXY1NPq7hNpaOWvZwOSucVh/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ztm7KijsKQzWv1IzsqyBECnHxI0poOtt/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18iFG8oImItwO6um01avLhOwSElYVxEyn/view?usp=sharing





Puttalam District





Anamaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t-Rj2RUw_8SewQVc4o8fV3u2r-1wgT9R/view?usp=sharing

Arachchikattuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SFghP2O8O6UfIm7zGoAiifP6evlO6h9/view?usp=sharing

Chilaw: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LP9V2N-YwbJ0k_WtCg3L1ZwIHg8BbSYk/view?usp=sharing

Dankotuwa: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1leysHIbsJ5o1510au_gkLvGIfu4FOxqE/view?usp=sharing

Kalpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xpgYRZvTSaR26y7mDVtwiSdYp-2H5aet/view?usp=sharing

Karuwalagaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FJzTF8AZlR6OcmvlMXEjPRguzPlUpAoh/view?usp=sharing

Madampe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1neF7REyzC_L8mTDyy5HpvATKW7HDBe8a/view?usp=sharing

Mahakumbukkadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oqOlP-2aA8NNAZUzJz5l-5X1i76tBVuR/view?usp=sharing

Mahawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P_yqlIugR6QTH3YW4ZE1AhqL2oC-TTpE/view?usp=sharing

Mundel : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BlNk8_5D9aO2Q3o-e0m1T0LilKNTNkMK/view?usp=sharing

Nattandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OPyETgvbsN89vLurmqPJW0edjToUdeMF/view?usp=sharing

Nwagattegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S9UZyxaxBjT6tLYZH-lPFM2B1vKQmdwn/view?usp=sharing

Pallama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ttyhuIOgk44GGg3wD4wydbxXRwDB5wTu/view?usp=sharing

Puttalam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xTUdeXDAMPFyAvBH3n-tNa4g6HeREKRD/view?usp=sharing

Wanathawilluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11WRdkwNccb_LU05-346jTZ0_cV03Ng_j/view?usp=sharing

Wennappuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r_j1wIZNcY256mM0aC46sAVQuu4Np64O/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GCL8hfQ4kVxkudFOeQ9qpfMqOg9eAmZn/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tyCrB471YKMffb9eCTRWkttnuPCgj3gc/view?usp=sharing





Kalutara District





Agalawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zqv5uTd0v1abrj-k8TldkNFlNNrFXlS1/view?usp=sharing

Baduraliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WuhSmAx32ttDr6TkLzfrG_4116SSRp8-/view?usp=sharing

Bandaragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X2pvkX6vBI1EDZKCFjCtSOj2lmjpwoO8/view?usp=sharing

Beruwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hM-LVtAmrBXLUkh_sbZ4YoCRQUhXPRAK/view?usp=sharing

Bulathsinhala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-CH5BZ2REEsvKsVolpBB0EKVfFQw2s9E/view?usp=sharing

Dodangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/116Zta1RljAO-s6neWIPYNPb20upbNam8/view?usp=sharing

Horana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rdtL_suHYJNhZQv63S1PL1Y-VSLiAn8I/view?usp=sharing

Ingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZUs_Jtb5GR0PBcJtgqPJ1lMoFXw-unnc/view?usp=sharing

Kalutara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oCdHJ1VHWV4TUp6Q-LtDU10QnK52Ohs8/view?usp=sharing

Madurawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/151YnxTfnoymKoiBolSkQESk9Y74zg1fN/view?usp=sharing

Mathugama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBBm9XyBt5P8hbZEtfXzVZnqfXFdLZDF/view?usp=sharing

Millaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1caxPJ95t4PMREAvAxharrwbGH1yK9KPE/view?usp=sharing

Panadura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bh71Y5n5Snj2LA41h4iq-N9R8P1dD-GD/view?usp=sharing

Walallawita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ICSDYbXKMKAon1nUnji0wlpc_T4ud3-B/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vk9X1-3NqL2Jrr8NM9sarAFFY80v6RAq/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SXiMGz_FhCaAi5VXnGVegLV2rLFqbygE/view?usp=sharing





Galle District





Akmeemana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1prSw2PVvIqwwNzXwKwVqE37DWwzoGOwg/view?usp=sharing

Ambalangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O0CojXnmP8uHiHd1MXyAw4-cv-YmPC09/view?usp=sharing

Baddegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1965B2u8OWcVF9pERkNMyYmNhiyMgwRlc/view?usp=sharing

Balapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18XO_rlUAoG9A_GgRzz5BioEmz9lZTRgt/view?usp=sharing

Benthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/136RdoLkkQpBMFRj5hGme8YjKfuMonDhU/view?usp=sharing

Bope-Poddala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E4txaNN7TN88SqAi3iT0sNN0uAx50ckF/view?usp=sharing

Elpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13UTfxj5yJlmXKNHz6zaXS__MeyJEuX7V/view?usp=sharing

Galle Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pf6WnUlWyzexxfxE0M4EO62t1UKJQVMQ/view?usp=sharing

Gonapinuwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lh585qEh-CdknSUOSJijZeB_-I3lywyU/view?usp=sharing

Habaraduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N7fefEVpggZSqi5UDDrI3H7ZaBVYv41j/view?usp=sharing

Hikkaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KD390fro_eD_chhQuJIAq42gXQNGpfel/view?usp=sharing

Imaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xMvHCyxRgk1_zfuBPFXr1MHSjOvQBYvR/view?usp=sharing

Karandeniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DML-Fr64S7QU2hwFgjdnyGykdFmPu6zX/view?usp=sharing

Nagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZItldmJe5dKmWZTAw7bhgwRTqQ5BoNFR/view?usp=sharing

Neluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bfL7rrPvt7pZV9FUMP5SMHAEbvdle0oY/view?usp=sharing

Niyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t8iN3qKb88iHvkC8inNnqZ13gJVZYzsv/view?usp=sharing

Thawalama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dzrXQFAt-2sD6fNR_HPbSoIukbyYZpwr/view?usp=sharing

Weliwitiya – Divitura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jNKqNu-A-DPbJ2hBWiHHKJZyr1igaWx1/view?usp=sharing

Yakkalamulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BSQsU0WnvtHCswvJ1aRvUs-422X3hurm/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GqY9saA80qCv4DjCwHo3zfwWa29CN8Xm/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u0nJ-veg2BkDgUgAJ_sNLJ27w-ERqnuF/view?usp=sharing





Monaragala District



Badalkumbura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JG608PObiAV74zilHOKAVEdcpFJ3pD1G/view?usp=sharing

Bibila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dg02KcLmwHh36DzPo0KD6kbk3hsk7Lgs/view?usp=sharing

Buttala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_BSuF5seAIEdmy7SiMSuI89TO_-cApTQ/view?usp=sharing

Kataragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GsP_wLQ69iElrez7QF8pIvqxNaiNgAPM/view?usp=sharing

Madulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1370wJ5_qkTvPD5uCJvcIqb0uIUsvp3R4/view?usp=sharing

Medagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pj4pzm9nuTn820Q4ACohacbEpxAO0B4H/view?usp=sharing

Monaragala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1miMMZ5vu6bY628affAJvZeycZqE8rLfV/view?usp=sharing

Sewanagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/139bGVSoLYpYwDQc_7XxqGXIZ4m7sJIop/view?usp=sharing

Siyambanduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FYAkOn1BkqYmqgodHibI2H4ofvTxBfl2/view?usp=sharing

Thanamalwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HCoxcbYjeUWdfl1iR42dR-MY9zd2-KbV/view?usp=sharing

Wellawaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1seqk2JCEk3ZiXLX-c99ktDIkBPFWYEkt/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C4iwtPF73GpqaZA9M3gPqiMAJMIphZmP/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o7J5oWrZKp817XTsuAtxLH1gMFVe9zi1/view?usp=sharing





Matara District





AKURESSA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W8rpuj7VBsseCv-jE6emBCSNXHsOEQ1C/view?usp=sharing

ATHURALIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NzZQ-49ICxNqpvLh7IGaac9jyY_TA6zX/view?usp=sharing

DEVINUWARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IhgB8elQG4CjMblwSdprpR39xfTGBMx_/view?usp=sharing

DIKWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gogk341etW5mj4JmhlExU-wAdOxh3wKT/view?usp=sharing

HAKMANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tmyqGEhexy-ShtV-MdmtrxM_0GxBv5Uz/view?usp=sharing

KAMBURUPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWgeX63_ysNqsMXRU1KbO76i0U03UnMX/view?usp=sharing

KIRINDA – PUHULWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZN0kCRWjAcp8paOhyIrO-hT4s0EsXz5g/view?usp=sharing

KOTAPOLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1trApZmxbvNxsTmYOD7geBc0d_p-JTpw2/view?usp=sharing

MALIMBODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q3dd69NJzHOWYAp3RJseV6zHBKQ8Mf-7/view?usp=sharing

MATARA (Four gravets) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WPpi6FZPZbtvaSsqWwqLugZxYdcGr6er/view?usp=sharing

MULATIYANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MSvlXon6V9e9xU3fUqFB78kcledt5Q86/view?usp=sharing

PASGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i7gIWv3XlqEtmLXoxZ2ahh0tlaYsfoC6/view?usp=sharing

PITABEDDARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UR4HMm8GEJjUh4p3fGwc6XkPi8UUFXSA/view?usp=sharing

THIHAGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sOvcKdBF5QNHWKrt7lTjooCYRdtCpjaz/view?usp=sharing

WELIGAMA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12e6P1Kw54QypGtDY3-0p1jUWX75AWeMS/view?usp=sharing

WELIPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_jfAj8xGU_BaHek8f_efaMAkLzBa40TP/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4YOhErII55gpfyprTXVEktVnb9y2rnF/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOTr3S7whzYFQemH00RBudoXSP-ZeSWb/view?usp=sharing





Kegalle District





Aranayaka : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17L3Rt1hNjGZxn7s6c8izXEpPjvAilNrj/view?usp=sharing

Bulathkohupitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18m8PRyGYQaSGt6B5TbDH0sDXoCnxbKy9/view?usp=sharing

Dehiovita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BfwVyohZHl9KYnDlMLQvEWE4rpxCbK4w/view?usp=sharing

Deraniyagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z9LMRWCDqR2nRYyiC_Q4iN9toS-qLJPL/view?usp=sharing

Galigamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s5Vkwjw1KKxsQDNSahp5GHMmT3B-jo5u/view?usp=sharing

Kegalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sz8k8QOut1dwNqPwPAisWEJ3GgOnx_9i/view?usp=sharing

Mawanella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EaNEkIyseJXO4FR5WmMUSBBMDcad4W5p/view?usp=sharing

Rambukkana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sjdM9JpuPduyhJNjN4nTPVzJiuQsR_db/view?usp=sharing

Ruwanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wfjxl_sJPevBklXUB4T2JnhFAAs1OTtx/view?usp=sharing

Warakapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p_XX2cyM_RfbZ9l1fyGa3lmXVmSrbh6z/view?usp=sharing

Yatiyanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dAAvuGzXtNvcTQIrbWHFisX193C5aGpH/view?usp=sharing

Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OBy0Wz2KMvArBk39sqhfy8FA0v3yYcux/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14NXrKeFB8L0BzMj7Xu6iP-m5OcLrQwyb/view?usp=sharing





Kilinochchi District





Kandavalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bsslYpRbGKj4SfAnWbFcszQko76uz-FQ/view?usp=sharing

Karachchi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vblcf1sT3V3gcFMoud9oHCbv-x-WFfJe/view?usp=sharing

Pachchileippali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hMao8iZbuMoxvFxMQUzP7rSEsnrIn6Ju/view?usp=sharing

Punakari : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18M2hA9b4omuDccNixiv5PwVq0idvXKK7/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnmh3f9dNdk9hIKAlofvhbXzGwYGK0BA/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bzRvoPUuatwscSdjOM_pBxEIex_d61m/view?usp=sharing





Mulathivu District





Manthei East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/189-33RNtmatdSyJ4turI7i_j8WaedLan/view?usp=sharing

Maritime Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k0FgzTMzCwZpYb-sP6408YAm1c6jl6uA/view?usp=sharing

Oddusudan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g3dN8oemzSrt70AK9fnUSytZFkPu7Fff/view?usp=sharing

Puthukkudiyiruppu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TptYynG1juTistrWC0KeKLDleCmswPXf/view?usp=sharing

Thunukkai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-9TeCVQ23Nv7b4tbZSuwIW0Wpt417_Gh/view?usp=sharing

Welioya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FogUMcVkKJdBAp8XDRdGhwjigZAxC2vP/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18O74vkwC9lUdf7lThbOPvzAWgdRDCb9D/view?usp=sharing



Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uP52py2YLBJq3uPecj8s_EUgTbfNMaI8/view?usp=sharing





Gampaha District





Attanagalla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_qr0NtO19fAFhU7T7kTwV9okyl7QbJds/view?usp=sharing

Biyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xJ_h6P5r8qnJfbtlFYlH9UWVHteZgSva/view?usp=sharing

Divulapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A-yVv3wd1I9AI91ZFdjUpI53D3LvGEeb/view?usp=sharing

Dompe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11AV4XEsFU-L8l7YTBKOh-mkuAbrEJ3E5/view?usp=sharing

Gampaha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17fa3dOlYJ10IhVP1LthDuB5O9QAsTBev/view?usp=sharing

Ja-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BWg-54_8eaAxtTwc5E25mYD2qkCJwVOd/view?usp=sharing

Katana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16CZlku_Y7rUKn76kCxbftrSz-Lblreij/view?usp=sharing

Kelaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tymi664jEq2Vh9lQCD_muTfE_G_kecnN/view?usp=sharing

Mahara-Kadawatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18HclSWEfeXgA82TvN22gos9SswNGXo42/view?usp=sharing

Meerigiama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_Z4ktyf4973-CnmJrxTEblxUmkRJWlzy/view?usp=sharing

Negambo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rOq4s5cf0ggLZ349Fgg8DSQZpBPPOIm1/view?usp=sharing

Wattala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gDDPmlbHG3yH13e_aUOHubDJA-dqvCzi/view?usp=sharing

Minuwangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n0sXopIuhu_pj0kpH-Zh0B1Q5F4KzthA/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : HTTPS://drive.google.com/file/d/1nALvC0rfJiyQkqpbwLwPB8ew3jPKt77j/view?usp=sharing



Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_nlWKbp8R25oxckonCYOmc5vIIaDYBkk/view?usp=sharing





Polonnaruwa District





Dimbulagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FAXw3bwvs-oc-CDmV5UUggUocPMWUOGP/view?usp=sharing

Elahera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YzPoeqpT1Kk9fF3LfdnmSyeiE3sYl2TK/view?usp=sharing

Hingurakgoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GMSMLW2rtVAj1MfaeHZQ71rxElA2EbuW/view?usp=sharing

Lankapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14rOxYvMStQJddIaGMV20w5H3ecTSOO1Q/view?usp=sharing

Medirigiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JBQU58m_OE3kJpCOHZsRaJ1b6dXIb1ZO/view?usp=sharing

Thamankaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knv8IvG0mjE7fIVTL_xcKNgboZm5d4V4/view?usp=sharing

Welikanda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-B_wWjCqUlbjcKPzkBdcsM8n9aB7W0RJ/view?usp=sharing

Pending List https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Q1f4zpeTqOF0soq6J3wGC3SqP6wleDO/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_bWTQQrLlxsa4tRQUkuvz6Y24S5GLzvV/view?usp=sharing





Matale District





Ambanganga Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SQBUN6Lka3oxveEo1QqrnNBHRIYMlOj/view?usp=sharing

Dambulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11Dxanja8pxqQVkPjzWbKNNr8pCiSTVo2/view?usp=sharing

Galewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BMxHe8SJDIrVa-9F-GogB8vx_fCghacl/view?usp=sharing

Laggala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mOUMJ2GC6ARug36i3K2QpqhHLxDcc0LR/view?usp=sharing

Mathale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1USxWeNpH4loH23tPWb6FPpBr3c2hyF_v/view?usp=sharing

Naula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xzgsD4aDbhNbRcwHJkQfk7iNuuldbO7y/view?usp=sharing



Pallepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OK7ziJnAIrpgZRQtwej68Zez9PfQNqz_/view?usp=sharing

Raththota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vo6PTpVZSv5qiIM87QveGB8LUTl3_3IF/view?usp=sharing

Ukuwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fsvayVXfV_6ztswMlNSgquzJqqAMInbO/view?usp=sharing

Wilgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fg6k-I2mG-e5DMYe-DbykgePFwKTJ2fY/view?usp=sharing

Yatawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osBAEgUZ8e9JumI9GcJunliat8qGn7w3/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12SKqm5VjKRVESCSaaqmI77_6sW9FYEeQ/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Px6A_GclWeZ8IRakHzC3m1hpIphhy8I0/view?usp=sharing