Prime+Minister+Mahinda+Rajapaksa+assumes+duties+at+the+Ministry+of+Finance

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who was sworn in as the Minister of Finance assumed duties this morning (17).



Our correspondent stated that a group including the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Minister Prof. GL Peiris and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S. R. Attygalle was present at the occasion at the Ministry of Finance.



At the auspicious time of 10.16 am, the Prime Minister assumed duties as the Minister of Finance after the interfaith ceremonies.



The Governor of the Central Bank symbolically presented a new 5,000 rupee note to the Prime Minister.