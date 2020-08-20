Joe+Biden+ready+to+work+with+India

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has stated that he is ready to work with India in the future under his government.
He also said that he hoped to give India a post in the UN Security Council.
Political analysts point out that this statement will be more advantageous to him in the presidential election campaign due to the large number of Indians in America.
The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.
He also said that he hoped to give India a post in the UN Security Council.
Political analysts point out that this statement will be more advantageous to him in the presidential election campaign due to the large number of Indians in America.
The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.