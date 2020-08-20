'Mimosa pigra' causing undue harship to farmers in Matale

Farmers say that the giant sleeping plant called 'Mimosa pigra', which has been spreading in tanks and reservoirs in the Matale District for a long time, is posing a serious threat. Mimosa pigra, commonly known as the giant sensitive tree, is a species of the genus Mimosa, in the family Fabaceae



Farmers point out that the spread of this plant to the internal reservoirs and canals has also hampered drainage activities.



Farmers' organizations say that farmers are still facing various problems due to the inability to destroy the plant.



The farmers further say that despite the removal of the giant plant, its seeds germinate easily and spread rapidly despite various environmental influences, which has led to the creation of these problems.



It is said that this plant which was previously seen in several places in the Matale District is now spreading in all the Divisional Secretariats of the district and in the vicinity of canals and reservoirs.



Many farmers' organizations have complained that the authorities have so far failed to provide a lasting solution.



However, the farmers request the new government to provide a permanent solution for this matter.