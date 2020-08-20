Wildlife+Minister+says+time+is+needed+to+investigate+the+death+of+07+elephants+in+the+Thumbikulam+reserve

The new Minister of Wildlife CB Ratnayake states that more time is needed to present the reasons for the deaths of the seven elephants that mysteriously died in the Humbarana, Thumbikulam reserve during the last presidential election.



The Minister expressed these views when he visited the Rajarata area yesterday (16) to inquire into several incidents of wild elephant deaths.



When inquired by the media about the mysterious deaths of seven elephants in the Thumbikulam reserve, the Minister said that it is not possible to say exactly how long it will take to find the cause of death of those animals.



The Minister further said that many people working in the Department of Wildlife are working with great concern and steps will be taken to maintain the two wildlife conservation poisons equally with the officers so that the service will be satisfactory without any disappointment in the future.



The Minister said that a special promotion system will be set up for wildlife veterinarians in the country and that a new program to introduce wildlife specialists will be implemented in the future.