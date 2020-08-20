සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Interim Account to the Cabinet on Wednesday

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 14:56

The government is preparing to present an appropriation budget to Parliament for the next quarter of the year.

This is to meet the essential expenditure of the government in the coming months.

Thereafter, the new budget for 2021 is scheduled to be presented in December, said Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The appropriation bill will first be presented to the inaugural Cabinet meeting of the new government for approval tomorrow.

Subsequently, it will be be referred to Parliament.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance stated that an interim budget worth nearly Rs. 1,000 billion will be presented.

The main objective of this is to settle the arrears of bills for 2019 and 2020.

However, the Constitution empowers the President to make financial provisions to meet essential government expenditure, if necessary, within three months of the election of a new Parliament.

Meanwhile, the appropriation bill as well as the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to the Cabinet for approval tomorrow.

