STF+for+security+outside+Colombo+prisons

It has been decided to deploy STF personnel for security outside Colombo prisons.
Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that STF personnel will be deployed to provide security outside Welikada, Colombo Remand and Magazine prisons.
The Commissioner General said that the STF officers would intervene to inspect the relatives of the inmates as well as their belongings.
