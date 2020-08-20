සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Analyst department employee caught with heroin (Video)

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 14:48

A laboratory worker of the Government Analyst's Department has been arrested with heroin near the Moratuwahena Temple in Athurugiriya.

Police are investigating to arrest another member of the department who is involved in heroin trafficking.

During a search of a suspicious motorcycle yesterday afternoon, a bag containing heroin was found in his possession .

A 28 year old resident of Matara was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police investigations have revealed that the heroin had been given to him by another person working in the Analyst's Office.

It has been revealed that several other suspects are involved in the incident and investigations are underway to arrest them.

Police also suspect that the heroin could have been from what was given to the Government Analyst's Department for testing.

