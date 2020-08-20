Sri Lankan mysteriously dies in Saudi Arabia (Video)

A mother of three from Rathgama has requested the government to bring back the body of her husband who mysteriously died in Damad, Saudi Arabia.



She said that a group of Sri Lankans living in Saudi Arabia had killed her husband due to a personal dispute.



The 42 year old had gone to Saudi Arabia in May 2019 for a job as a driver.



The last time he had contacted relatives at home was on the 15th and his wife said that her husband had told her to bring him back to the island as soon as possible as he had received death threats.



However, an audio recording of a relative of the deceased contacting a person who was working with him in Saudi Arabia has been released.



About two weeks before his death, the man had had an argument with another group and was later arrested by the police.



He was released on bail on the 14th and relatives say that the other party involved in the clash demanded Rs. 800,000 from him since he has returned.



The wife had agreed to mortgage the house and the demand later increased the amount from Rs. 1.5 million to Rs. 2.5 million.



There is an audio recording of a conversation between a relative of the deceased and an employee at the time of the incident.



When we inquired about this from the Bureau of Foreign Employment, its media spokesman Mangala Randeniya stated that a report on the incident will be received from the Saudi Embassy in Sri Lanka today.



