Kirindiwela+OIC+suspended

The work of the Kirindiwela Police OIC has been suspended with immediate effect.



The Police Commission stated that the suspension was imposed on an order issued by Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne.



He is facing a number of charges including concealing a number of crimes committed by Asitha Hemathilaka alias 'Solta', a member of an organized crime gang who was shot dead by police recently.



'Solta' was the main sniper of Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, an organized criminal.



It is also reported that the OIC had had a liquor party with 'Solta' at his official residence.



'Solta' was shot dead by police while attempting to throw a hand grenade at police when he was being taken to Chandrika Kumaratunga Mawatha in Malabe to search for weapons hidden by officers of the Western Province Crimes Division.